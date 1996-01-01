22. Organic Chemistry
Naming Other Substituents
Alkyl Halides
Naming Other Substituents Example
Name the following compound.
A
3-fluoro-1-ethylpentane
B
3-fluoro-1-ethylcyclopentane
C
1-ethyl-3-fluorocyclopentane
D
1-ethyl-4-fluorocyclpentane
Phenyl Group
Naming Other Substituents Example
Draw a structure for the following alkane: 3-tert-butyl-1-phenylheptane.
A
B
C
D