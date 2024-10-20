Nature of Energy definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

Thermochemistry Study of matter and energy in chemical reactions or physical changes.

Potential Energy Energy related to the position of atoms.

Kinetic Energy Energy associated with the motion of atoms.

Chemical Energy Form of potential energy from chemical bonds.

Thermal Energy Type of kinetic energy linked to temperature changes.

Joule Standard unit of energy, named after James Joule.

Calorie Unit of energy; 1 calorie equals 4.184 joules.

Food Calorie Unit of energy; 1 food Calorie equals 4184 joules.

Kilowatt-hour Unit of energy; 1 kilowatt-hour equals 3.6 × 10^6 joules.

Energy Capacity to do work or produce heat.

SI Unit International System of Units standard for measurements.

Conversion Factor Ratio used to convert one unit of measurement to another.