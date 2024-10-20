Skip to main content
Nature of Energy definitions Flashcards

Nature of Energy definitions
  • Thermochemistry
    Study of matter and energy in chemical reactions or physical changes.
  • Potential Energy
    Energy related to the position of atoms.
  • Kinetic Energy
    Energy associated with the motion of atoms.
  • Chemical Energy
    Form of potential energy from chemical bonds.
  • Thermal Energy
    Type of kinetic energy linked to temperature changes.
  • Joule
    Standard unit of energy, named after James Joule.
  • Calorie
    Unit of energy; 1 calorie equals 4.184 joules.
  • Food Calorie
    Unit of energy; 1 food Calorie equals 4184 joules.
  • Kilowatt-hour
    Unit of energy; 1 kilowatt-hour equals 3.6 × 10^6 joules.
  • Energy
    Capacity to do work or produce heat.
  • SI Unit
    International System of Units standard for measurements.
  • Conversion Factor
    Ratio used to convert one unit of measurement to another.
  • James Joule
    English scientist after whom the joule is named.