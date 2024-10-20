Nature of Energy quiz Flashcards

What is the source of the energy converted by producers?
The source of energy converted by producers is sunlight.
Which level of the energy pyramid contains the most energy?
The base level of the energy pyramid, which consists of producers, contains the most energy.
Which of the following includes all energy-yielding substances? A) Carbohydrates B) Proteins C) Fats D) All of the above
D) All of the above
What type of energy transformation takes place during photosynthesis?
During photosynthesis, light energy is transformed into chemical energy.
A plant uses energy from the sun to make food. What kind of energy transformation is this?
This is a transformation of light energy into chemical energy.
What form of energy is stored in food?
Chemical energy is stored in food.
What energy is released when the chemical bonds of glucose are broken?
Chemical energy is released when the chemical bonds of glucose are broken.
What happens to the energy as it moves up the trophic levels in a food chain?
As energy moves up the trophic levels, it decreases due to energy loss as heat.
What type of energy is used to break the bonds in glucose?
Chemical energy is used to break the bonds in glucose.
Which energy substrate contains the most energy per gram?
Fats contain the most energy per gram.
What is the source of nearly all of the energy for producers and consumers?
The sun is the source of nearly all energy for producers and consumers.
What is the original source of almost all energy in most ecosystems?
The original source of almost all energy in most ecosystems is the sun.
What is the ultimate source of energy for plants?
The ultimate source of energy for plants is sunlight.
From which source do almost all producers obtain their energy?
Almost all producers obtain their energy from sunlight.
Which of these is the ultimate source of energy for all organisms on earth?
The sun is the ultimate source of energy for all organisms on earth.
What is the ultimate source of energy that drives the food chain?
The ultimate source of energy that drives the food chain is the sun.
Which are true of chemical energy? A) It is a form of potential energy B) It is stored in chemical bonds C) It can be converted to other forms of energy D) All of the above
D) All of the above
Energy for most chemical reactions in cells is supplied by which of the following molecules? A) ATP B) Glucose C) Oxygen D) Water
A) ATP
Where is the energy stored in these molecules?
The energy is stored in the chemical bonds of the molecules.
What is the source of energy in most ecosystems?
The source of energy in most ecosystems is the sun.
Each gram of glucose contains approximately how much energy?
Each gram of glucose contains approximately 4 Calories or 16.7 kilojoules of energy.
How is energy released?
Energy is released when chemical bonds are broken during metabolic processes.
What is the ultimate source of energy for all life on earth?
The ultimate source of energy for all life on earth is the sun.
How does energy get into the apple in the first place?
Energy gets into the apple through the process of photosynthesis, where sunlight is converted into chemical energy.
Energy stored in food would be considered which type of energy?
Energy stored in food is considered chemical energy.
What is the energy molecule?
The energy molecule is ATP (adenosine triphosphate).
Which of the following energy sources does not produce carbon dioxide? A) Solar B) Coal C) Natural Gas D) Oil
A) Solar
Where is chemical energy stored?
Chemical energy is stored in the bonds of chemical compounds.
What is the ultimate source of energy for photosynthesis?
The ultimate source of energy for photosynthesis is sunlight.
What is the ultimate energy for all life on earth?
The ultimate energy for all life on earth is solar energy from the sun.
Which of the following yield energy? A) Carbohydrates B) Proteins C) Fats D) All of the above
D) All of the above
Which of the following provides the most energy per gram? A) Carbohydrates B) Proteins C) Fats D) Water
C) Fats
Which of the following most accurately describes the earth's energy cycle? A) Energy is created and destroyed B) Energy flows from the sun and is recycled C) Energy is only used once D) Energy is stored indefinitely
B) Energy flows from the sun and is recycled
What kind of energy is necessary to initiate the process of photosynthesis?
Light energy is necessary to initiate the process of photosynthesis.