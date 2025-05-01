What is the ideal neutron to proton (N/Z) ratio for isotopes with atomic numbers less than or equal to 20? The ideal N/Z ratio is 1 for isotopes with atomic numbers ≤ 20.

What is the ideal neutron to proton ratio for isotopes with atomic numbers between 21 and 40? The ideal N/Z ratio is 1.25 for isotopes with atomic numbers from 21 to 40.

What is the ideal neutron to proton ratio for isotopes with atomic numbers between 41 and 83? The ideal N/Z ratio is 1.52 for isotopes with atomic numbers from 41 to 83.

What happens to the neutron to proton ratio as the atomic number increases? As the atomic number increases, the ideal neutron to proton ratio also increases.

What is the significance of an atomic number greater than 83 in terms of nuclear stability? Isotopes with atomic numbers greater than 83 are inherently unstable and prone to radioactive decay.

Name the heaviest element with stable, non-radioactive isotopes. Bismuth-209, with atomic number 83, is the heaviest element with stable, non-radioactive isotopes.