Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Nitrogen Family Reactions definitions Flashcards

Back
Nitrogen Family Reactions definitions
1/15
  • Nitrogen Family
    Group 5A elements with five valence electrons, including nonmetals, metalloids, and metals.
  • Valence Electrons
    Electrons in the outermost shell of an atom, crucial for chemical bonding.
  • Halogens
    Group 7A elements that react with group 5A to form halides.
  • Trihalides
    Compounds formed by group 5A elements with three halogen atoms.
  • Pentahalides
    Compounds formed by group 5A elements with five halogen atoms, except nitrogen.
  • Expanded Octet
    Ability of elements from period 3 and lower to hold more than eight electrons.
  • Oxyacids
    Covalent compounds with hydrogen bonded to an oxyanion, formed from halides and water.
  • Oxyanion
    Anion containing oxygen, part of oxyacids.
  • Nonmetals
    Elements like nitrogen and phosphorus, lacking metallic properties.
  • Metalloids
    Elements like arsenic and antimony, with properties of both metals and nonmetals.
  • Bismuth
    Metallic element in group 5A, not forming pentahalides.
  • Hydrogen Halide
    Byproduct of halide reactions with water, containing hydrogen and a halogen.
  • Synthetic Elements
    Man-made elements, often heavy and unpredictable, found in row 7.
  • Periodic Table
    Tabular arrangement of elements by increasing atomic number and recurring properties.
  • Diatomic Element
    Molecule composed of two atoms, often seen in halogen reactions.