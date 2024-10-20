Nitrogen Family Reactions definitions Flashcards
Nitrogen Family Reactions definitions
- Nitrogen FamilyGroup 5A elements with five valence electrons, including nonmetals, metalloids, and metals.
- Valence ElectronsElectrons in the outermost shell of an atom, crucial for chemical bonding.
- HalogensGroup 7A elements that react with group 5A to form halides.
- TrihalidesCompounds formed by group 5A elements with three halogen atoms.
- PentahalidesCompounds formed by group 5A elements with five halogen atoms, except nitrogen.
- Expanded OctetAbility of elements from period 3 and lower to hold more than eight electrons.
- OxyacidsCovalent compounds with hydrogen bonded to an oxyanion, formed from halides and water.
- OxyanionAnion containing oxygen, part of oxyacids.
- NonmetalsElements like nitrogen and phosphorus, lacking metallic properties.
- MetalloidsElements like arsenic and antimony, with properties of both metals and nonmetals.
- BismuthMetallic element in group 5A, not forming pentahalides.
- Hydrogen HalideByproduct of halide reactions with water, containing hydrogen and a halogen.
- Synthetic ElementsMan-made elements, often heavy and unpredictable, found in row 7.
- Periodic TableTabular arrangement of elements by increasing atomic number and recurring properties.
- Diatomic ElementMolecule composed of two atoms, often seen in halogen reactions.