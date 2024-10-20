Nitrogen Family Reactions definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Nitrogen Family Group 5A elements with five valence electrons, including nonmetals, metalloids, and metals.

Valence Electrons Electrons in the outermost shell of an atom, crucial for chemical bonding.

Halogens Group 7A elements that react with group 5A to form halides.

Trihalides Compounds formed by group 5A elements with three halogen atoms.

Pentahalides Compounds formed by group 5A elements with five halogen atoms, except nitrogen.

Expanded Octet Ability of elements from period 3 and lower to hold more than eight electrons.

Oxyacids Covalent compounds with hydrogen bonded to an oxyanion, formed from halides and water.

Oxyanion Anion containing oxygen, part of oxyacids.

Nonmetals Elements like nitrogen and phosphorus, lacking metallic properties.

Metalloids Elements like arsenic and antimony, with properties of both metals and nonmetals.

Bismuth Metallic element in group 5A, not forming pentahalides.

Hydrogen Halide Byproduct of halide reactions with water, containing hydrogen and a halogen.

Synthetic Elements Man-made elements, often heavy and unpredictable, found in row 7.

Periodic Table Tabular arrangement of elements by increasing atomic number and recurring properties.