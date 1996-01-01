23. Chemistry of the Nonmetals
Nitrogen Family Reactions
1
concept
Nitrogen Family Reactions
1m
2
concept
Reaction with Halogens
2m
3
example
Nitrogen Family Reactions Example
53s
4
concept
Reaction with H2O
2m
5
example
Nitrogen Family Reactions Example
48s
6
Provide the products from the reaction between 2 moles of antimony with four moles of chlorine.
2 Sb(s) + 4 Cl2 →
A
SbCl3
B
Sb2Cl3
C
SbCl5
D
SbCl4
7
Name the oxyacid created from the reaction between phosphorus trichloride and 3 moles of water.
A
hydrophorous acid
B
phoric acid
C
phosphorous acid
D
phosphoric acid