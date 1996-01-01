Noble Gas Compounds quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Which elements do not naturally form chemical bonds under standard conditions? Noble gases, such as helium, neon, argon, krypton, and xenon, generally do not naturally form chemical bonds due to their stable electron configurations.

Why are noble gases considered inert? Noble gases are considered inert because they have full valence electron shells, making them chemically stable and unlikely to react with other elements.

How reactive is argon compared to other noble gases? Argon is very unreactive and does not form stable compounds under normal conditions, similar to most noble gases except xenon.

Why do noble gases not react well with other elements, and what is an example of a noble gas? Noble gases do not react well with other elements because their valence shells are full, making them chemically stable. An example of a noble gas is xenon, which can form compounds with fluorine.

Which noble gas is known to form stable compounds with fluorine? Xenon is the noble gas that forms stable compounds with fluorine.

What are the possible numbers of fluorine atoms that can bond with xenon in xenon fluoride compounds? Xenon can bond with 2, 4, or 6 fluorine atoms to form xenon fluoride compounds.