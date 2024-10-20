Nuclear Binding Energy definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Nuclear Binding Energy Energy released during isotope formation or absorbed during its breakup, indicating nucleus stability.

Mass Defect Difference in mass between a nucleus and its constituent nucleons, crucial for energy calculations.

Isotope Variant of an element with the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons.

Nucleus Central part of an atom, composed of protons and neutrons, determining atomic stability.

Radioisotope Isotope with an unstable nucleus, undergoing radioactive decay to reach stability.

Joule Unit of energy in the International System, equivalent to kilograms times meters squared per seconds squared.

Kilogram Base unit of mass in the International System, used in energy calculations involving mass defect.

Speed of Light Constant value of 3.00 x 10^8 meters per second, used in energy-mass conversion equations.

Einstein's Equation Formula E=mc^2, relating mass defect to energy, fundamental in nuclear chemistry.