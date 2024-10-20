Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Nuclear Binding Energy definitions Flashcards

Back
Nuclear Binding Energy definitions
1/10
  • Nuclear Binding Energy
    Energy released during isotope formation or absorbed during its breakup, indicating nucleus stability.
  • Mass Defect
    Difference in mass between a nucleus and its constituent nucleons, crucial for energy calculations.
  • Isotope
    Variant of an element with the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons.
  • Nucleus
    Central part of an atom, composed of protons and neutrons, determining atomic stability.
  • Radioisotope
    Isotope with an unstable nucleus, undergoing radioactive decay to reach stability.
  • Joule
    Unit of energy in the International System, equivalent to kilograms times meters squared per seconds squared.
  • Kilogram
    Base unit of mass in the International System, used in energy calculations involving mass defect.
  • Speed of Light
    Constant value of 3.00 x 10^8 meters per second, used in energy-mass conversion equations.
  • Einstein's Equation
    Formula E=mc^2, relating mass defect to energy, fundamental in nuclear chemistry.
  • Stability
    Condition of a nucleus being less likely to undergo radioactive decay, linked to binding energy.