21. Nuclear Chemistry
Nuclear Binding Energy
1
concept
Mass to Energy Conversion
2m
2
example
Nuclear Binding Energy Example
3m
3
Problem
Calcium-41 is commonly used radioisotope in the study of osteoporosis. If calcium-41 has a mass of 40.962278 amu, determine the nuclear binding energy per nucleon in MeV. (1 amu = 1.66 x 10-27 kg). (1 MeV = 1.60 x 10-13 J)
A
17.5537 MeV/nucleon
B
5.75533 MeV/nucleon
C
8.56276 MeV/nucleon
D
7.87683 MeV/nucleon
4
Problem
Calculate the mass defect (in g/mol) for the formation of a helium-6 nucleus, and calculate the binding energy in (MeV)/nucleon. (1 amu = 1.66 x 10-27 kg). (1 neutron = 1.00866 amu 1 proton = 1.00727 amu, & 1 electron = 0.00055 amu) (1 MeV = 1.60 x 10-13 J).
A
0.04267 g/mol, 2.122 MeV/nucleon
B
0.05318 g/mol, 7.050 MeV/nucleon
C
0.05219 g/mol, 8.017 MeV/nucleon
D
0.05138 g/mol, 7.996 MeV/nucleon