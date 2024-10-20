Octet Rule quiz Flashcards
Octet Rule quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
How many more electrons does carbon need to satisfy the octet rule in its outer shell?
Carbon needs four more electrons to satisfy the octet rule, as it has four valence electrons and requires a total of eight.What is the octet rule in chemistry?
The octet rule states that main group elements tend to achieve a stable configuration by having eight electrons in their valence shell, similar to noble gases.How do covalent bonds help elements achieve the octet rule?
Covalent bonds allow the sharing of valence electrons between atoms, helping them achieve a stable octet configuration.Which elements are exceptions to the octet rule due to having an incomplete octet?
Elements like hydrogen, helium, beryllium, and certain Group 3A elements are stable with fewer than eight electrons, making them exceptions to the octet rule.What is an expanded octet, and which elements can have it?
An expanded octet occurs when elements have more than eight valence electrons, and elements in period 3 and below, like phosphorus and sulfur, can have expanded octets.Why are noble gases generally not involved in chemical bonding?
Noble gases are very stable with a complete octet and tend not to participate in bonding because they already have a perfect electron configuration.What is the relationship between group number and non-octet electron stability?
Elements with non-octet electron stability typically have a number of electrons that is twice their group number.How many valence electrons does aluminum have, and what group is it in?
Aluminum has three valence electrons and is in Group 3A.What is the significance of shared electrons in achieving the octet rule?
Shared electrons, gained through chemical bonds, help elements reach the total of eight electrons needed for a stable octet configuration.Which elements are capable of forming an expanded octet due to their larger electron shells?
Elements like phosphorus, sulfur, chlorine, and others in period 3 and below can form expanded octets due to their larger electron shells.