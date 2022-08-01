now, how could it be chemistry? Without some exceptions, we learned that a majority of the main group elements wanna have eight octet electrons around themselves to resemble more like the noble gasses. But now we're going to see that some elements can have a non octet number of electrons and be completely fine and stable. So we're gonna say these elements are stable with a non octet number of electrons. We talk about incomplete octet and expanded octet. It's in an incomplete octet. An element is able to maintain its stability when having less than eight octet electrons around itself and in an expanded octet. Another element is able to maintain the stability when it has mawr than eight octet around octet electrons around itself. Now we're going to say here that they're non octet. Number of electrons typically is twice there. Group number. So if we take a look, if we're looking at a group to element twice, so two times two, we mean that it's okay with having four electrons for its number of octane electrons. Here, Group three is okay with having six octet electrons, 10 octet electrons for six On Friday, 12 octet electrons from element in Group six A. And then we have 14 and then 16. We take a look here. The elements that typically have a nen complete op tech are hydrogen, helium, beryllium and then in Group three, A's boron, aluminum, gallium and indium, the elements that typically can have an expanded octet. They are found in row three or period three and lower. So we're talking about phosphorous, sulfur, chlorine, arsenic, selenium, bro, mean crypt on delirium, iodine, xenon and radon. I remember noble gasses are very stable. They tend not to want to get involved in bonding preferences because they're perfect, but these ones that are lowered down since there is so much lower they have larger shells so they can form bonds. Um, if needed, and just realize here that when it comes to their non octet number, they're not gonna have eight octet electrons. They tend to have this twice the value of their group number. So keep that in mind when examining these different types of elements that have non octet number off electrons

