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How many d orbitals are there, and what is significant about their orientations? There are five d orbitals, each with a unique orientation in three-dimensional space relative to the x, y, and z axes. Which d orbitals are oriented between the axes? The dxy, dyz, and dxz orbitals are oriented between the axes. Which d orbitals are oriented on or along the axes? The dx2−y2 and dz2 orbitals are oriented on or along the axes. What does the term 'orbital' refer to in chemistry? An orbital is the area around the nucleus where an electron is most likely to be found. How is the dxy orbital oriented in space? The dxy orbital has its lobes positioned between the x and y axes. How is the dyz orbital oriented in space? The dyz orbital has its lobes positioned between the y and z axes. How is the dxz orbital oriented in space? The dxz orbital has its lobes positioned between the x and z axes. How is the dx2−y2 orbital oriented in space? The dx2−y2 orbital has its lobes lying directly on the x and y axes. How is the dz2 orbital oriented in space? The dz2 orbital is aligned along the z-axis, with its lobes piercing through the nucleus. Why is understanding the orientation of d orbitals important in chemistry? It is fundamental for understanding molecular bonding and the electronic structure of transition metals. What is meant by orbitals lying 'on' or 'along' the axes? It means the lobes of the orbital are aligned with or directly on the x, y, or z axes. What is meant by orbitals lying 'between' the axes? It means the lobes of the orbital are positioned in the spaces between the axes, not directly on them. Which d orbital has a distinctive alignment along the z-axis? The dz2 orbital has a distinctive alignment along the z-axis. How are the five d orbitals grouped based on their orientation? They are grouped into three orbitals between the axes (dxy, dyz, dxz) and two on or along the axes (dx2−y2, dz2). What is the significance of the axes passing through the lobes of certain d orbitals? It indicates that those orbitals (dx2−y2 and dz2) are oriented directly on or along the axes, affecting their interactions in bonding.
Orientations of D Orbitals quiz
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