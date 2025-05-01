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Orientations of D Orbitals quiz

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  • How many d orbitals are there, and what is significant about their orientations?
    There are five d orbitals, each with a unique orientation in three-dimensional space relative to the x, y, and z axes.
  • Which d orbitals are oriented between the axes?
    The dxy, dyz, and dxz orbitals are oriented between the axes.
  • Which d orbitals are oriented on or along the axes?
    The dx2−y2 and dz2 orbitals are oriented on or along the axes.
  • What does the term 'orbital' refer to in chemistry?
    An orbital is the area around the nucleus where an electron is most likely to be found.
  • How is the dxy orbital oriented in space?
    The dxy orbital has its lobes positioned between the x and y axes.
  • How is the dyz orbital oriented in space?
    The dyz orbital has its lobes positioned between the y and z axes.
  • How is the dxz orbital oriented in space?
    The dxz orbital has its lobes positioned between the x and z axes.
  • How is the dx2−y2 orbital oriented in space?
    The dx2−y2 orbital has its lobes lying directly on the x and y axes.
  • How is the dz2 orbital oriented in space?
    The dz2 orbital is aligned along the z-axis, with its lobes piercing through the nucleus.
  • Why is understanding the orientation of d orbitals important in chemistry?
    It is fundamental for understanding molecular bonding and the electronic structure of transition metals.
  • What is meant by orbitals lying 'on' or 'along' the axes?
    It means the lobes of the orbital are aligned with or directly on the x, y, or z axes.
  • What is meant by orbitals lying 'between' the axes?
    It means the lobes of the orbital are positioned in the spaces between the axes, not directly on them.
  • Which d orbital has a distinctive alignment along the z-axis?
    The dz2 orbital has a distinctive alignment along the z-axis.
  • How are the five d orbitals grouped based on their orientation?
    They are grouped into three orbitals between the axes (dxy, dyz, dxz) and two on or along the axes (dx2−y2, dz2).
  • What is the significance of the axes passing through the lobes of certain d orbitals?
    It indicates that those orbitals (dx2−y2 and dz2) are oriented directly on or along the axes, affecting their interactions in bonding.