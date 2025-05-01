How many d orbitals are there, and what is significant about their orientations? There are five d orbitals, each with a unique orientation in three-dimensional space relative to the x, y, and z axes.

Which d orbitals are oriented between the axes? The dxy, dyz, and dxz orbitals are oriented between the axes.

Which d orbitals are oriented on or along the axes? The dx2−y2 and dz2 orbitals are oriented on or along the axes.

What does the term 'orbital' refer to in chemistry? An orbital is the area around the nucleus where an electron is most likely to be found.

How is the dxy orbital oriented in space? The dxy orbital has its lobes positioned between the x and y axes.

How is the dyz orbital oriented in space? The dyz orbital has its lobes positioned between the y and z axes.