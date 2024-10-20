Skip to main content
Orientations of D Orbitals definitions Flashcards

Orientations of D Orbitals definitions
  • d Orbitals
    Five orbitals with unique spatial orientations around an atom's nucleus, crucial for understanding electron distribution.
  • Orientation
    The spatial arrangement of orbitals in relation to the x, y, and z axes.
  • dxyd_{xy}
    An orbital oriented between the x and y axes, with lobes positioned diagonally.
  • dyzd_{yz}
    An orbital oriented between the y and z axes, with lobes positioned diagonally.
  • dxzd_{xz}
    An orbital oriented between the x and z axes, with lobes positioned diagonally.
  • dx2−y2d_{x^2-y^2}
    An orbital with lobes lying directly on the x and y axes, intersected by these axes.
  • dz2d_{z^2}
    An orbital aligned along the z-axis, with lobes piercing through the nucleus.
  • Axes
    Reference lines used to describe the orientation of orbitals, typically x, y, and z.
  • Lobes
    Regions of high electron probability within an orbital, defining its shape and orientation.
  • Nucleus
    The central part of an atom where protons and neutrons are located, around which orbitals are arranged.
  • Transition Metals
    Elements characterized by partially filled d orbitals, influencing their chemical properties.
  • Molecular Bonding
    The interaction between atoms that leads to the formation of molecules, influenced by orbital orientation.
  • Electronic Structure
    The arrangement of electrons in an atom, crucial for understanding chemical behavior.