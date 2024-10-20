Orientations of D Orbitals definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

d Orbitals Five orbitals with unique spatial orientations around an atom's nucleus, crucial for understanding electron distribution.

Orientation The spatial arrangement of orbitals in relation to the x, y, and z axes.

dxyd_{xy} An orbital oriented between the x and y axes, with lobes positioned diagonally.

dyzd_{yz} An orbital oriented between the y and z axes, with lobes positioned diagonally.

dxzd_{xz} An orbital oriented between the x and z axes, with lobes positioned diagonally.

dx2−y2d_{x^2-y^2} An orbital with lobes lying directly on the x and y axes, intersected by these axes.

dz2d_{z^2} An orbital aligned along the z-axis, with lobes piercing through the nucleus.

Axes Reference lines used to describe the orientation of orbitals, typically x, y, and z.

Lobes Regions of high electron probability within an orbital, defining its shape and orientation.

Nucleus The central part of an atom where protons and neutrons are located, around which orbitals are arranged.

Transition Metals Elements characterized by partially filled d orbitals, influencing their chemical properties.

Molecular Bonding The interaction between atoms that leads to the formation of molecules, influenced by orbital orientation.