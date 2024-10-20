Osmosis definitions Flashcards
Osmosis definitions
- OsmosisThe diffusion of water across a semipermeable membrane from low to high solute concentration.
- Semipermeable membraneA barrier allowing certain small molecules to pass while blocking others like ions or large molecules.
- SolventA substance, typically water, that dissolves solutes and moves across membranes in osmosis.
- SoluteParticles dissolved in a solvent, affecting the direction of osmosis based on concentration.
- Concentration gradientThe difference in solute concentration across a membrane, driving osmosis.
- Osmotic pressureThe force required to stop solvent flow through a semipermeable membrane.
- TonicityThe relative concentration of solutes in solutions, determining solvent flow direction.
- Hypotonic solutionA solution with lower solute concentration and osmotic pressure compared to another.
- Isotonic solutionA solution with equal solute concentration and osmotic pressure as another.
- Hypertonic solutionA solution with higher solute concentration and osmotic pressure compared to another.
- EquilibriumThe state where solute concentrations are equal on both sides of a membrane, halting net solvent flow.
- HemolysisThe swelling and bursting of a cell due to excessive water intake in a hypotonic environment.
- CrenationThe shrinking and dehydration of a cell due to water loss in a hypertonic environment.
- Intravenous solutionsFluids administered into veins, which must be isotonic to bodily fluids to prevent cell damage.
- Red blood cellA cell affected by osmotic conditions, swelling in hypotonic and shrinking in hypertonic environments.