Osmosis definitions Flashcards

Osmosis The diffusion of water across a semipermeable membrane from low to high solute concentration.

Semipermeable membrane A barrier allowing certain small molecules to pass while blocking others like ions or large molecules.

Solvent A substance, typically water, that dissolves solutes and moves across membranes in osmosis.

Solute Particles dissolved in a solvent, affecting the direction of osmosis based on concentration.

Concentration gradient The difference in solute concentration across a membrane, driving osmosis.

Osmotic pressure The force required to stop solvent flow through a semipermeable membrane.

Tonicity The relative concentration of solutes in solutions, determining solvent flow direction.

Hypotonic solution A solution with lower solute concentration and osmotic pressure compared to another.

Isotonic solution A solution with equal solute concentration and osmotic pressure as another.

Hypertonic solution A solution with higher solute concentration and osmotic pressure compared to another.

Equilibrium The state where solute concentrations are equal on both sides of a membrane, halting net solvent flow.

Hemolysis The swelling and bursting of a cell due to excessive water intake in a hypotonic environment.

Crenation The shrinking and dehydration of a cell due to water loss in a hypertonic environment.

Intravenous solutions Fluids administered into veins, which must be isotonic to bodily fluids to prevent cell damage.