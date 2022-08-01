we know that osmosis is the movement of a solvent from an area of low concentration to an area of high concentration. Now the direction of solvent flow depends on to necessity, Tony city itself is just the relative concentration of saul utes dissolved in the solutions. And when we take a look at the different types of solutions, realize that we're looking at solution concentration and osmotic pressure relative to one another. If we take a look here we have our hipaa tonic solution are isotonic solution and our hyper tonic solution with with a hip atomic solution. It has a lower salt concentration and lower osmotic pressure relative to bodily fluids. And when we talk about isotonic solutions, this is when two solutions have the same saw you concentration and osmotic pressure. Now an interesting piece of information is when we deal with intravenous solutions, they must be isotonic to bodily fluids such as blood plasma, tissue cells, tissue fluids, etcetera. And then finally we have hyper tonic solutions which has a higher salt concentration and osmotic pressure relative to body fluids. Now, if we take a look here, we're gonna talk about HIPPA tonic ice, atomic and hyper tonic environments and look at them in reference to their salt concentrations outside the cell. Osmotic pressure outside the cell and the effects they have on red blood cells. So when we're looking at hipAA tonic solutions, we're going to say they have lower solute concentration. We said isotonic, they would have equal saw you concentrations between two things being compared to one another. Hyper tonic would have higher solute concentration. Now, what about their osmotic pressure outside the cell? Well, lower salt concentration would result in lower osmotic pressure here. The equal amount of solute concentration would equate to an equal osmotic pressure. Higher, Higher solute concentration will result in higher osmotic pressure. What effect does this have on a biological system such as a red blood cell? Well, here we are going to say that we have lower concentration on the outside. So that would mean that it's more concentrated within the red blood cell. So remember osmosis moves to where it's higher in concentration. So water would enter the cell. This causes a process known as him. A license. So basically the cell will swell up because all the water is going in there and if too much water gets in there it can burst. Okay, so the cell will swell and then could burst. Next we have an isotonic environment. So the concentration inside and outside the red blood cells are the same. So water enters and exits the cell at equal rates. So there is no net movement of water. The same amount that goes in is the same amount that comes out. Finally, if we're in a hyper tonic environment, that means that it's more concentrated on the outside of the red blood cell. So water is going to exit the cell. If enough water exits the cell, this causes cremation. So the cell will dehydrate and it tribbles. Now, how's a way for us to remember these different types of situations? Well, here let's say we're looking at a hip a tonic environment. So hip a tonic environment, hippo sounds close to hippo, hippos, drinks a hippo drinks too much water and swells like a cell. So hippos were taking a huge amount of water because the environment is hip a tonic and they could burst or swell hyper tonic environment. So the outside is more concentrated than the red blood cell. So hyper tonic environment can be related to a hyper kid. The hyper kid playing outside gets dehydrated like a cell. So if your environment is hyper tonic you're gonna lose water out of your red blood cell, it's gonna exit the red blood cell and try to dilute the outside environment. So just keep these little memory tools to help you know, the distinction between high platonic versus hyper tonic isotonic. We know everything is equal on the inside and out. So there's no net movement of water

Hide transcripts