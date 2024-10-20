Osmosis quiz #1 Flashcards

Which best describes the difference between osmosis and diffusion?
Osmosis is the movement of water across a semipermeable membrane from a region of lower solute concentration to higher solute concentration, while diffusion is the movement of molecules from an area of high concentration to low concentration without the need for a membrane.
Which of the following is not required for osmosis to occur? a) A semipermeable membrane b) A concentration gradient c) Energy input d) Water
c) Energy input
How does osmosis differ from diffusion?
Osmosis specifically involves the movement of water across a semipermeable membrane, whereas diffusion can involve any type of molecule moving from high to low concentration.
True or false? Osmosis is a type of diffusion.
True
What happens when Elodea leaves are placed in a 10% NaCl solution?
The cells in the Elodea leaves will lose water and shrink due to the hypertonic nature of the NaCl solution.
Which of the following statements about osmosis is correct? a) Osmosis requires energy input b) Osmosis moves solutes across membranes c) Osmosis involves water moving from high to low solute concentration d) Osmosis involves water moving from low to high solute concentration
d) Osmosis involves water moving from low to high solute concentration
Which of the following statements about osmosis is false? a) Osmosis is a passive process b) Osmosis requires a semipermeable membrane c) Osmosis moves water from high to low solute concentration d) Osmosis can cause cells to swell or shrink
c) Osmosis moves water from high to low solute concentration
In which kind of solution is the concentration of solutes the same inside and outside of the cell?
Isotonic solution
What is the term for the diffusion of water across a semipermeable membrane?
Osmosis
How is osmosis different from simple diffusion?
Osmosis specifically involves the movement of water across a semipermeable membrane, while simple diffusion involves the movement of any molecules from high to low concentration.
Which of the following best explains why a hypertonic solution causes a cell to shrink? a) Water enters the cell b) Solutes enter the cell c) Water exits the cell d) Solutes exit the cell
c) Water exits the cell
What two conditions must be present for osmosis to occur?
A semipermeable membrane and a concentration gradient.
What does water pass through during osmosis?
A semipermeable membrane
Which term is used exclusively to describe water's movement across a selectively permeable membrane?
Osmosis
What occurs during osmosis?
Water moves across a semipermeable membrane from a region of lower solute concentration to higher solute concentration.
Why does osmosis occur?
Osmosis occurs due to the concentration gradient of solutes across a semipermeable membrane.
How is osmosis different from diffusion?
Osmosis involves water moving across a semipermeable membrane, while diffusion involves any molecules moving from high to low concentration.
During osmosis, water will move in which direction?
From a region of lower solute concentration to a region of higher solute concentration.
If a membrane is impermeable to solutes, what effect does this have on osmosis?
Osmosis will still occur, as it involves the movement of water, not solutes.
Which of the following best describes osmosis? a) Movement of solutes across a membrane b) Movement of water across a semipermeable membrane c) Movement of water from high to low solute concentration d) Movement of solutes from high to low concentration
b) Movement of water across a semipermeable membrane
How is osmosis related to diffusion?
Osmosis is a specific type of diffusion involving water moving across a semipermeable membrane.
Which of the following is true of osmosis? a) It requires energy b) It moves solutes c) It moves water d) It moves ions
c) It moves water
Which process does osmosis involve?
The passive movement of water across a semipermeable membrane.
Will osmosis occur if there is no concentration gradient?
No, osmosis requires a concentration gradient to drive the movement of water.
What is the role of osmosis in the dialysis process?
Osmosis helps remove excess water from the blood during dialysis.
What is the term for the diffusion of water?
Osmosis
How do water molecules move during osmosis?
Water molecules move from a region of lower solute concentration to a region of higher solute concentration.
In what direction do water molecules move through a semi-permeable membrane?
From a region of lower solute concentration to a region of higher solute concentration.
What is the passive movement of molecules from areas of high concentration to low concentration?
Diffusion
Which of the following will not speed up the net rate of diffusion for glucose into a cell? a) Increasing temperature b) Increasing concentration gradient c) Increasing membrane permeability d) Increasing solute size
d) Increasing solute size
Osmosis is the diffusion of what?
Water
How does osmosis work?
Osmosis works by moving water across a semipermeable membrane from a region of lower solute concentration to higher solute concentration.
Which of the following organisms would lose the most water by osmosis across its gills? a) Freshwater fish b) Saltwater fish c) Amphibians d) Terrestrial mammals
b) Saltwater fish
Which of the following is the reason why plants wilt if they are watered with a salt solution? a) Water enters the cells b) Water exits the cells c) Solutes enter the cells d) Solutes exit the cells
b) Water exits the cells
Which of the following are true statements regarding osmosis? a) It requires energy b) It moves solutes c) It moves water d) It is a form of active transport
c) It moves water
What are the similarities between the processes of diffusion and osmosis?
Both are passive transport processes that move molecules from areas of high concentration to low concentration.
How do osmosis and diffusion differ?
Osmosis specifically involves water moving across a semipermeable membrane, while diffusion involves any molecules moving from high to low concentration.
What type of proteins assist with moving water through the cell membrane during osmosis?
Aquaporins
Which term refers to the diffusion of water across a selectively permeable membrane?