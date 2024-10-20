Oxide Reactions definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Oxides Compounds that react with water to form hydroxides and with acids to produce salts and water.

Peroxides Reactive compounds that can form hydroxides with water and salts with acids.

Superoxides Highly reactive compounds that interact with water and acids to form bases and salts.

Group 1A Elements whose oxides react with water to form basic hydroxides and with acids to form salts.

Group 2A Elements whose oxides are reactive, forming bases with water and salts with acids.

Hydroxides Basic compounds formed when oxides react with water.

Salts Ionic compounds produced when oxides react with acids.

Lithium Oxide Reacts with water to produce lithium hydroxide, a basic compound.

Calcium Oxide Reacts with hydrochloric acid to form calcium chloride and water.

Lithium Hydroxide A basic compound formed from the reaction of lithium oxide with water.

Calcium Chloride A salt formed from the reaction of calcium oxide with hydrochloric acid.

Basic Describes the nature of hydroxides formed from oxide reactions with water.

Reactive Compounds Substances like oxides that readily react with water and acids.

Ionic Compound A type of compound, such as a salt, formed from oxide reactions with acids.