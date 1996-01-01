23. Chemistry of the Nonmetals
Oxide Reactions
Oxide Reactions
Oxide Reactions Example
3
Write a balanced equation to show what happens when strontium oxide dissolves in water.
Sr2O3(s) + 3 H2O(l) → 2 Sr(OH)3(aq)
SrO(s) + H2O(l) → Sr(OH)2(aq)
SrO2(s) + 2 H2O(l) → Sr(OH)4(aq)
Sr2O(s) + H2O(l) → 2 SrOH(aq)
Write a balanced equation for the reaction of magnesium oxide with aqueous hydrochloric acid.
MgO(s) + HCl(aq) → MgCl(aq) + OH(aq)
MgO2(s) + 4 HCl(aq) → MgCl4(aq) + 2 H2O(l)
MgO(s) + 2 HCl(aq) → MgCl2(aq) + H2O(l)
Mg2O(s) + 2 HCl(aq) → 2 MgCl(aq) + OH(aq)