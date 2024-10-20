Oxides, Peroxides, and Superoxides definitions Flashcards
Oxides, Peroxides, and Superoxides definitions
- OxidesBinary compounds of oxygen with metals, typically with a 2- charge.
- PeroxidesCompounds with two oxygen atoms and a 2- charge, formed by some Group 1A metals.
- SuperoxidesCompounds with two oxygen atoms and a 1- charge, formed by certain Group 1A metals.
- Group 1AAlkali metals that can form oxides, peroxides, and superoxides with oxygen.
- Group 2AAlkaline earth metals that form oxides and peroxides but not superoxides.
- AnionsNegatively charged ions, such as oxides, peroxides, and superoxides.
- BariumA Group 2A metal that forms peroxides with oxygen.
- SodiumA Group 1A metal that forms peroxides with oxygen.
- PotassiumA Group 1A metal that forms superoxides with oxygen.
- RubidiumA Group 1A metal that forms superoxides with oxygen.
- CesiumA Group 1A metal that forms superoxides with oxygen.
- LithiumA Group 1A metal that forms oxides with oxygen.
- Memory ToolMnemonic devices like 'Peroxides are bananas' to recall compound formation.
- ChargeThe electrical property of ions, such as 2- for oxides and peroxides.
- Binary CompoundsCompounds consisting of two elements, such as oxygen and a metal.