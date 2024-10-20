Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Oxides, Peroxides, and Superoxides definitions Flashcards

Back
Oxides, Peroxides, and Superoxides definitions
1/15
  • Oxides
    Binary compounds of oxygen with metals, typically with a 2- charge.
  • Peroxides
    Compounds with two oxygen atoms and a 2- charge, formed by some Group 1A metals.
  • Superoxides
    Compounds with two oxygen atoms and a 1- charge, formed by certain Group 1A metals.
  • Group 1A
    Alkali metals that can form oxides, peroxides, and superoxides with oxygen.
  • Group 2A
    Alkaline earth metals that form oxides and peroxides but not superoxides.
  • Anions
    Negatively charged ions, such as oxides, peroxides, and superoxides.
  • Barium
    A Group 2A metal that forms peroxides with oxygen.
  • Sodium
    A Group 1A metal that forms peroxides with oxygen.
  • Potassium
    A Group 1A metal that forms superoxides with oxygen.
  • Rubidium
    A Group 1A metal that forms superoxides with oxygen.
  • Cesium
    A Group 1A metal that forms superoxides with oxygen.
  • Lithium
    A Group 1A metal that forms oxides with oxygen.
  • Memory Tool
    Mnemonic devices like 'Peroxides are bananas' to recall compound formation.
  • Charge
    The electrical property of ions, such as 2- for oxides and peroxides.
  • Binary Compounds
    Compounds consisting of two elements, such as oxygen and a metal.