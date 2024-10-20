Oxides, Peroxides, and Superoxides definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Oxides Binary compounds of oxygen with metals, typically with a 2- charge.

Peroxides Compounds with two oxygen atoms and a 2- charge, formed by some Group 1A metals.

Superoxides Compounds with two oxygen atoms and a 1- charge, formed by certain Group 1A metals.

Group 1A Alkali metals that can form oxides, peroxides, and superoxides with oxygen.

Group 2A Alkaline earth metals that form oxides and peroxides but not superoxides.

Anions Negatively charged ions, such as oxides, peroxides, and superoxides.

Barium A Group 2A metal that forms peroxides with oxygen.

Sodium A Group 1A metal that forms peroxides with oxygen.

Potassium A Group 1A metal that forms superoxides with oxygen.

Rubidium A Group 1A metal that forms superoxides with oxygen.

Cesium A Group 1A metal that forms superoxides with oxygen.

Lithium A Group 1A metal that forms oxides with oxygen.

Memory Tool Mnemonic devices like 'Peroxides are bananas' to recall compound formation.

Charge The electrical property of ions, such as 2- for oxides and peroxides.