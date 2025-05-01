Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Paramagnetism Phenomenon where substances with unpaired electrons are attracted to magnetic fields.

Diamagnetism Phenomenon where substances with all paired electrons show no attraction or slight repulsion to magnetic fields.

Orbital Region in an atom where there is a high probability of finding electrons.

Electron Subatomic particle with a negative charge, found in orbitals around an atom's nucleus.

Pauli Exclusion Principle Quantum principle stating that no two electrons can have identical quantum numbers in an atom.

Magnetic Field Invisible field around magnetic materials or moving electric charges, influencing other materials.