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What is the maximum number of electrons that can occupy a single orbital? A single orbital can hold a maximum of 2 electrons. What principle states that electrons in the same orbital must have opposite spins? The Pauli exclusion principle states that electrons in the same orbital must have opposite spins. What is the key characteristic of a paramagnetic substance? A paramagnetic substance has at least one unpaired electron in its orbitals. How are the electrons arranged in a diamagnetic substance? In a diamagnetic substance, all electrons are paired in their orbitals. How do paramagnetic substances respond to magnetic fields? Paramagnetic substances are attracted to magnetic fields. How do diamagnetic substances respond to magnetic fields? Diamagnetic substances are not attracted and may be slightly repelled by magnetic fields. What is an example of a paramagnetic molecule and why? Oxygen (O₂) is paramagnetic because it has unpaired electrons. What is an example of a diamagnetic molecule and why? Nitrogen (N₂) is diamagnetic because all its electrons are paired. What must be true about the electrons in every orbital for a substance to be diamagnetic? Every orbital must contain two paired electrons for a substance to be diamagnetic. If an atom has one unpaired electron, is it paramagnetic or diamagnetic? It is paramagnetic because it has at least one unpaired electron. What should you check in an electron configuration to determine if a substance is paramagnetic? Check if there is at least one unpaired electron in any orbital. What should you check in an electron configuration to determine if a substance is diamagnetic? Check that all electrons are paired in every orbital. Why are paramagnetic substances considered magnetic? They are influenced by magnetic fields due to the presence of unpaired electrons. What happens to the electrons in the s and p orbitals of a diamagnetic atom? All electrons in the s and p orbitals are paired in a diamagnetic atom. Can an ion be paramagnetic, and if so, under what condition? Yes, an ion is paramagnetic if it has at least one unpaired electron in its orbitals.
Paramagnetism and Diamagnetism quiz
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