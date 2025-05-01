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Paramagnetism and Diamagnetism quiz

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  • What is the maximum number of electrons that can occupy a single orbital?
    A single orbital can hold a maximum of 2 electrons.
  • What principle states that electrons in the same orbital must have opposite spins?
    The Pauli exclusion principle states that electrons in the same orbital must have opposite spins.
  • What is the key characteristic of a paramagnetic substance?
    A paramagnetic substance has at least one unpaired electron in its orbitals.
  • How are the electrons arranged in a diamagnetic substance?
    In a diamagnetic substance, all electrons are paired in their orbitals.
  • How do paramagnetic substances respond to magnetic fields?
    Paramagnetic substances are attracted to magnetic fields.
  • How do diamagnetic substances respond to magnetic fields?
    Diamagnetic substances are not attracted and may be slightly repelled by magnetic fields.
  • What is an example of a paramagnetic molecule and why?
    Oxygen (O₂) is paramagnetic because it has unpaired electrons.
  • What is an example of a diamagnetic molecule and why?
    Nitrogen (N₂) is diamagnetic because all its electrons are paired.
  • What must be true about the electrons in every orbital for a substance to be diamagnetic?
    Every orbital must contain two paired electrons for a substance to be diamagnetic.
  • If an atom has one unpaired electron, is it paramagnetic or diamagnetic?
    It is paramagnetic because it has at least one unpaired electron.
  • What should you check in an electron configuration to determine if a substance is paramagnetic?
    Check if there is at least one unpaired electron in any orbital.
  • What should you check in an electron configuration to determine if a substance is diamagnetic?
    Check that all electrons are paired in every orbital.
  • Why are paramagnetic substances considered magnetic?
    They are influenced by magnetic fields due to the presence of unpaired electrons.
  • What happens to the electrons in the s and p orbitals of a diamagnetic atom?
    All electrons in the s and p orbitals are paired in a diamagnetic atom.
  • Can an ion be paramagnetic, and if so, under what condition?
    Yes, an ion is paramagnetic if it has at least one unpaired electron in its orbitals.