Paramagnetism and Diamagnetism definitions Flashcards

Pauli Exclusion Principle A rule stating that an orbital can hold a maximum of two electrons with opposite spins.

Paramagnetic A property of substances with at least one unpaired electron, making them responsive to magnetic fields.

Diamagnetic A property of substances where all electrons are paired, rendering them unaffected by magnetic fields.

Orbital A region in an atom where there is a high probability of finding electrons.

Electron Configuration The arrangement of electrons in an atom's orbitals, crucial for determining magnetic properties.

Magnetic Field An invisible field around magnetic materials and electric currents, influencing paramagnetic substances.

Unpaired Electron An electron that occupies an orbital alone, contributing to paramagnetism.

Spin A quantum property of electrons, with opposite spins allowing two electrons to occupy the same orbital.

S Orbital A spherical orbital that can hold up to two electrons with opposite spins.