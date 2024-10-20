Paramagnetism and Diamagnetism definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Paramagnetism and Diamagnetism definitions

Paramagnetism and Diamagnetism definitions
  • Pauli Exclusion Principle
    A rule stating that an orbital can hold a maximum of two electrons with opposite spins.
  • Paramagnetic
    A property of substances with at least one unpaired electron, making them responsive to magnetic fields.
  • Diamagnetic
    A property of substances where all electrons are paired, rendering them unaffected by magnetic fields.
  • Orbital
    A region in an atom where there is a high probability of finding electrons.
  • Electron Configuration
    The arrangement of electrons in an atom's orbitals, crucial for determining magnetic properties.
  • Magnetic Field
    An invisible field around magnetic materials and electric currents, influencing paramagnetic substances.
  • Unpaired Electron
    An electron that occupies an orbital alone, contributing to paramagnetism.
  • Spin
    A quantum property of electrons, with opposite spins allowing two electrons to occupy the same orbital.
  • S Orbital
    A spherical orbital that can hold up to two electrons with opposite spins.
  • P Orbital
    A dumbbell-shaped orbital that can hold up to six electrons, with potential for unpaired electrons.