What is the maximum number of electrons that can occupy a single orbital? A single orbital can hold a maximum of 2 electrons.

What principle states that electrons in the same orbital must have opposite spins? The Pauli exclusion principle states that electrons in the same orbital must have opposite spins.

What is the key characteristic of a paramagnetic substance? A paramagnetic substance has at least one unpaired electron in its orbitals.

How are the electrons arranged in a diamagnetic substance? In a diamagnetic substance, all electrons are paired in their orbitals.

How do paramagnetic substances respond to magnetic fields? Paramagnetic substances are attracted to magnetic fields.

How do diamagnetic substances respond to magnetic fields? Diamagnetic substances are not attracted and may be slightly repelled by magnetic fields.