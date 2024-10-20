Partial Pressure definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Partial Pressure The pressure exerted by an individual gas within a mixture.

Dalton's Law States that the total pressure is the sum of the partial pressures of each gas in a mixture.

Ideal Gas Law A formula used to calculate the behavior of an ideal gas using moles, gas constant, temperature, and volume.

Mole Fraction The ratio of moles of a specific gas to the total moles of all gases in a mixture.

Total Pressure The sum of all partial pressures of gases within a container.

Gas Constant A constant used in the ideal gas law, typically denoted as R.

Temperature A measure of the average kinetic energy of particles in a substance, affecting gas pressure.

Volume The space occupied by a gas, influencing its pressure when combined with moles and temperature.

Moles A measure of the amount of substance, used in calculating gas properties.