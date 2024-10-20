Skip to main content
Partial Pressure definitions Flashcards

Partial Pressure definitions
  • Partial Pressure
    The pressure exerted by an individual gas within a mixture.
  • Dalton's Law
    States that the total pressure is the sum of the partial pressures of each gas in a mixture.
  • Ideal Gas Law
    A formula used to calculate the behavior of an ideal gas using moles, gas constant, temperature, and volume.
  • Mole Fraction
    The ratio of moles of a specific gas to the total moles of all gases in a mixture.
  • Total Pressure
    The sum of all partial pressures of gases within a container.
  • Gas Constant
    A constant used in the ideal gas law, typically denoted as R.
  • Temperature
    A measure of the average kinetic energy of particles in a substance, affecting gas pressure.
  • Volume
    The space occupied by a gas, influencing its pressure when combined with moles and temperature.
  • Moles
    A measure of the amount of substance, used in calculating gas properties.
  • Gas Mixture
    A combination of different gases within a single container.