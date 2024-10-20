Percent Yield definitions Flashcards
Percent Yield definitions
- StoichiometryA method to calculate the theoretical amount of product from a given amount of reactants.
- Percent YieldA measure of reaction efficiency, calculated as (actual yield/theoretical yield)×100.
- Actual YieldThe amount of pure product obtained from a laboratory experiment.
- Theoretical YieldThe maximum amount of product predicted by stoichiometric calculations.
- EfficiencyThe effectiveness of a chemical reaction, often indicated by a high percent yield.
- Excellent YieldA percent yield value equal to or greater than 90%.
- Very Good YieldA percent yield value equal to or greater than 80%.
- Good YieldA percent yield value equal to or greater than 70%.
- Poor YieldA percent yield value less than 40%.
- Chemical ReactionA process where substances interact to form new products, never 100% efficient.
- UnitsMeasurements used in calculations, must match between actual and theoretical yields.
- FormulaA mathematical expression used to calculate percent yield, crucial for exams.