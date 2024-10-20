Percent Yield definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 12 ) Hide definitions

Stoichiometry A method to calculate the theoretical amount of product from a given amount of reactants.

Percent Yield A measure of reaction efficiency, calculated as (actual yield/theoretical yield)×100.

Actual Yield The amount of pure product obtained from a laboratory experiment.

Theoretical Yield The maximum amount of product predicted by stoichiometric calculations.

Efficiency The effectiveness of a chemical reaction, often indicated by a high percent yield.

Excellent Yield A percent yield value equal to or greater than 90%.

Very Good Yield A percent yield value equal to or greater than 80%.

Good Yield A percent yield value equal to or greater than 70%.

Poor Yield A percent yield value less than 40%.

Chemical Reaction A process where substances interact to form new products, never 100% efficient.

Units Measurements used in calculations, must match between actual and theoretical yields.