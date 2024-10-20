Skip to main content
Percent Yield definitions Flashcards

  • Stoichiometry
    A method to calculate the theoretical amount of product from a given amount of reactants.
  • Percent Yield
    A measure of reaction efficiency, calculated as (actual yield/theoretical yield)×100.
  • Actual Yield
    The amount of pure product obtained from a laboratory experiment.
  • Theoretical Yield
    The maximum amount of product predicted by stoichiometric calculations.
  • Efficiency
    The effectiveness of a chemical reaction, often indicated by a high percent yield.
  • Excellent Yield
    A percent yield value equal to or greater than 90%.
  • Very Good Yield
    A percent yield value equal to or greater than 80%.
  • Good Yield
    A percent yield value equal to or greater than 70%.
  • Poor Yield
    A percent yield value less than 40%.
  • Chemical Reaction
    A process where substances interact to form new products, never 100% efficient.
  • Units
    Measurements used in calculations, must match between actual and theoretical yields.
  • Formula
    A mathematical expression used to calculate percent yield, crucial for exams.