Percent Yield
The Percent Yield determines how successful the product yield is in a chemical reaction.
Percent Yield Example 1
What is the percent yield for a reaction in which 22.1 g Cu is isolated by reacting 45.5 g Zn with 70.1 g CuSO4?
Zn (s) + CuSO4 (aq) → Cu (s) + ZnSO4 (aq)
Ammonia, NH3, reacts with hypochlorite ion, OCl–, to produce hydrazine, N2H4. How many grams of hydrazine are produced from 115.0 g NH3 if the reaction has a 81.5% yield?
2 NH3 + OCl– → N2H4 + Cl– + H2O
The reduction of iron (III) oxide creates the following reaction:
Fe2O3 (s) + 3 H2 (g) → 2 Fe (s) + 3 H2O (g)
If the above reaction only went to 75% completion, how many moles of Fe2O3 were require to produce 0.850 moles of Fe?
