Periodic Table Charges Review definitions Flashcards
Back
Periodic Table Charges Review definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- Noble GasesElements in group 8A or 18 with a stable electron configuration and no charge.
- CationsPositively charged ions formed when metals lose electrons.
- AnionsNegatively charged ions formed when nonmetals gain electrons.
- Type 1 MetalsMetals with a single positive charge.
- Type 2 MetalsMetals with multiple positive charges.
- Main Group ElementsElements in groups 1A to 8A with predictable charge patterns.
- Transition MetalsMetals with multiple positive charges due to electron arrangements.
- Atomic NumberNumber of protons in an atom's nucleus, denoted by Z.
- MetalloidsElements with properties of both metals and nonmetals.
- Group 1AElements with a typical charge of +1.
- Group 2AElements with a typical charge of +2.
- Group 6AElements with a typical charge of -2.
- Group 7AElements with a typical charge of -1.
- ScandiumA transition metal with a consistent charge of +3.
- SilverA transition metal with a consistent charge of +1.