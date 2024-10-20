Skip to main content
Periodic Table Charges Review definitions Flashcards

Periodic Table Charges Review definitions
  • Noble Gases
    Elements in group 8A or 18 with a stable electron configuration and no charge.
  • Cations
    Positively charged ions formed when metals lose electrons.
  • Anions
    Negatively charged ions formed when nonmetals gain electrons.
  • Type 1 Metals
    Metals with a single positive charge.
  • Type 2 Metals
    Metals with multiple positive charges.
  • Main Group Elements
    Elements in groups 1A to 8A with predictable charge patterns.
  • Transition Metals
    Metals with multiple positive charges due to electron arrangements.
  • Atomic Number
    Number of protons in an atom's nucleus, denoted by Z.
  • Metalloids
    Elements with properties of both metals and nonmetals.
  • Group 1A
    Elements with a typical charge of +1.
  • Group 2A
    Elements with a typical charge of +2.
  • Group 6A
    Elements with a typical charge of -2.
  • Group 7A
    Elements with a typical charge of -1.
  • Scandium
    A transition metal with a consistent charge of +3.
  • Silver
    A transition metal with a consistent charge of +1.