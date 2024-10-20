Periodic Table Charges Review definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Noble Gases Elements in group 8A or 18 with a stable electron configuration and no charge.

Cations Positively charged ions formed when metals lose electrons.

Anions Negatively charged ions formed when nonmetals gain electrons.

Type 1 Metals Metals with a single positive charge.

Type 2 Metals Metals with multiple positive charges.

Main Group Elements Elements in groups 1A to 8A with predictable charge patterns.

Transition Metals Metals with multiple positive charges due to electron arrangements.

Atomic Number Number of protons in an atom's nucleus, denoted by Z.

Metalloids Elements with properties of both metals and nonmetals.

Group 1A Elements with a typical charge of +1.

Group 2A Elements with a typical charge of +2.

Group 6A Elements with a typical charge of -2.

Group 7A Elements with a typical charge of -1.

Scandium A transition metal with a consistent charge of +3.