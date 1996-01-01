23. Chemistry of the Nonmetals
Periodic Table Charges Review
Periodic Table: Charges
Periodic Table Charges Review Example
Main Group Elements
Which element possesses a -2 charge when it combines with other elements?
A
Ca
B
Mn
C
P
D
Se
E
F
Transition Metals (Type II Metals)
What is the likely charge of the element with an atomic number of 47?
A
+4
B
+3
C
-1
D
+1
E
+2
How many electrons would the cadmium ion possess?
A
50
B
48
C
46
D
52
E
30