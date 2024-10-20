Skip to main content
Periodic Table: Classifications definitions Flashcards

Periodic Table: Classifications definitions
  • Metals
    Elements characterized by luster, good electrical conductivity, opacity, and malleability.
  • Nonmetals
    Elements that are typically dull, poor conductors, can be transparent, and are brittle.
  • Metalloids
    Elements with properties of both metals and nonmetals, often semiconductors.
  • Luster
    The quality of being shiny, a characteristic property of metals.
  • Conductivity
    The ability of a material to conduct electricity, high in metals.
  • Opacity
    The quality of being non-transparent, typical of metals.
  • Malleability
    The ability to be hammered into thin sheets without breaking, a property of metals.
  • Brittle
    The tendency to break or crumble easily, a property of nonmetals.
  • Semiconductors
    Materials that have conductivity between conductors and insulators, typical of metalloids.
  • Silicon
    A metalloid used in technology, such as in silicon chips for computers and phones.
  • Periodic Table
    A tabular arrangement of elements, categorized into metals, nonmetals, and metalloids.
  • Imaginary Staircase
    A visual guide on the periodic table marking the position of metalloids.
  • Silicon Valley
    A region named for its association with silicon chip development, a hub for tech companies.
  • Germanium
    A metalloid located below the imaginary staircase on the periodic table.
  • Antimony
    A metalloid found below the imaginary staircase, known for its semiconducting properties.