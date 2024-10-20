Periodic Table: Classifications definitions Flashcards
Periodic Table: Classifications definitions
- MetalsElements characterized by luster, good electrical conductivity, opacity, and malleability.
- NonmetalsElements that are typically dull, poor conductors, can be transparent, and are brittle.
- MetalloidsElements with properties of both metals and nonmetals, often semiconductors.
- LusterThe quality of being shiny, a characteristic property of metals.
- ConductivityThe ability of a material to conduct electricity, high in metals.
- OpacityThe quality of being non-transparent, typical of metals.
- MalleabilityThe ability to be hammered into thin sheets without breaking, a property of metals.
- BrittleThe tendency to break or crumble easily, a property of nonmetals.
- SemiconductorsMaterials that have conductivity between conductors and insulators, typical of metalloids.
- SiliconA metalloid used in technology, such as in silicon chips for computers and phones.
- Periodic TableA tabular arrangement of elements, categorized into metals, nonmetals, and metalloids.
- Imaginary StaircaseA visual guide on the periodic table marking the position of metalloids.
- Silicon ValleyA region named for its association with silicon chip development, a hub for tech companies.
- GermaniumA metalloid located below the imaginary staircase on the periodic table.
- AntimonyA metalloid found below the imaginary staircase, known for its semiconducting properties.