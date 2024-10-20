Periodic Table: Classifications definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Metals Elements characterized by luster, good electrical conductivity, opacity, and malleability.

Nonmetals Elements that are typically dull, poor conductors, can be transparent, and are brittle.

Metalloids Elements with properties of both metals and nonmetals, often semiconductors.

Luster The quality of being shiny, a characteristic property of metals.

Conductivity The ability of a material to conduct electricity, high in metals.

Opacity The quality of being non-transparent, typical of metals.

Malleability The ability to be hammered into thin sheets without breaking, a property of metals.

Brittle The tendency to break or crumble easily, a property of nonmetals.

Semiconductors Materials that have conductivity between conductors and insulators, typical of metalloids.

Silicon A metalloid used in technology, such as in silicon chips for computers and phones.

Periodic Table A tabular arrangement of elements, categorized into metals, nonmetals, and metalloids.

Imaginary Staircase A visual guide on the periodic table marking the position of metalloids.

Silicon Valley A region named for its association with silicon chip development, a hub for tech companies.

Germanium A metalloid located below the imaginary staircase on the periodic table.