Periodic Table: Classifications quiz Flashcards
How many naturally occurring elements are there on Earth?
There are 92 naturally occurring elements on Earth.What are the three main classifications of elements on the periodic table?
The three main classifications are metals, nonmetals, and metalloids.What characteristic is common among metals?
Metals are characterized by their luster, good electrical conductivity, opacity, and malleability.What is a key property of nonmetals compared to metals?
Nonmetals are typically dull, poor conductors, can be transparent, and are brittle, which is opposite to metals.What is the significance of silicon in technology?
Silicon is a metalloid used in technology for making silicon chips found in computers and phones due to its semiconductor properties.Where are metalloids located on the periodic table?
Metalloids are located along an imaginary staircase from boron to astatine, with germanium and antimony just below.What is the broadest level of classification for elements on the periodic table?
The broadest level of classification is metals, as they constitute the majority of elements.What do the elements boron, silicon, and arsenic have in common?
Boron, silicon, and arsenic are all metalloids.How do the physical properties of nonmetals compare to those of metals?
Nonmetals have opposite physical properties to metals; they are dull, poor conductors, and brittle.What is the most specific classification of elements on the periodic table?
The most specific classification is metalloids, which have properties of both metals and nonmetals.