Periodic Table: Classifications quiz Flashcards

Periodic Table: Classifications quiz
1/10
  • How many naturally occurring elements are there on Earth?
    There are 92 naturally occurring elements on Earth.
  • What are the three main classifications of elements on the periodic table?
    The three main classifications are metals, nonmetals, and metalloids.
  • What characteristic is common among metals?
    Metals are characterized by their luster, good electrical conductivity, opacity, and malleability.
  • What is a key property of nonmetals compared to metals?
    Nonmetals are typically dull, poor conductors, can be transparent, and are brittle, which is opposite to metals.
  • What is the significance of silicon in technology?
    Silicon is a metalloid used in technology for making silicon chips found in computers and phones due to its semiconductor properties.
  • Where are metalloids located on the periodic table?
    Metalloids are located along an imaginary staircase from boron to astatine, with germanium and antimony just below.
  • What is the broadest level of classification for elements on the periodic table?
    The broadest level of classification is metals, as they constitute the majority of elements.
  • What do the elements boron, silicon, and arsenic have in common?
    Boron, silicon, and arsenic are all metalloids.
  • How do the physical properties of nonmetals compare to those of metals?
    Nonmetals have opposite physical properties to metals; they are dull, poor conductors, and brittle.
  • What is the most specific classification of elements on the periodic table?
    The most specific classification is metalloids, which have properties of both metals and nonmetals.