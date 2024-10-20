Periodic Table: Elemental Forms definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Monoatomic Elements stable as single atoms in nature, like lithium, magnesium, and zinc.

Diatomic Elements stable as pairs in nature, remembered by 'have no fear of ice cold beer'.

Polyatomic Elements stable in groups larger than two, such as phosphorus, sulfur, and selenium.

Homonuclear Compounds composed of identical atoms, like H2, Cl2, P4, and S8.

Heteronuclear Compounds composed of different atoms, such as water and carbon dioxide.

Lithium A monoatomic element found stable as a single atom in nature.

Magnesium A monoatomic element stable as a single atom, not shaded red or blue on the periodic table.

Zinc A monoatomic element stable as a single atom, found naturally by itself.

Phosphorus A polyatomic element existing as P4 in its most stable state in nature.

Sulfur A polyatomic element existing as S8, sharing group properties with selenium.

Selenium A polyatomic element existing as Se8, similar to sulfur due to group properties.

Hydrogen A diatomic element existing as H2, part of the mnemonic for diatomic elements.

Chlorine A diatomic element existing as Cl2, part of the mnemonic for diatomic elements.

Bromine A diatomic element existing as Br2, part of the mnemonic for diatomic elements.