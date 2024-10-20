Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Periodic Table: Elemental Forms definitions Flashcards

Back
Periodic Table: Elemental Forms definitions
1/15
  • Monoatomic
    Elements stable as single atoms in nature, like lithium, magnesium, and zinc.
  • Diatomic
    Elements stable as pairs in nature, remembered by 'have no fear of ice cold beer'.
  • Polyatomic
    Elements stable in groups larger than two, such as phosphorus, sulfur, and selenium.
  • Homonuclear
    Compounds composed of identical atoms, like H2, Cl2, P4, and S8.
  • Heteronuclear
    Compounds composed of different atoms, such as water and carbon dioxide.
  • Lithium
    A monoatomic element found stable as a single atom in nature.
  • Magnesium
    A monoatomic element stable as a single atom, not shaded red or blue on the periodic table.
  • Zinc
    A monoatomic element stable as a single atom, found naturally by itself.
  • Phosphorus
    A polyatomic element existing as P4 in its most stable state in nature.
  • Sulfur
    A polyatomic element existing as S8, sharing group properties with selenium.
  • Selenium
    A polyatomic element existing as Se8, similar to sulfur due to group properties.
  • Hydrogen
    A diatomic element existing as H2, part of the mnemonic for diatomic elements.
  • Chlorine
    A diatomic element existing as Cl2, part of the mnemonic for diatomic elements.
  • Bromine
    A diatomic element existing as Br2, part of the mnemonic for diatomic elements.
  • Iodine
    A diatomic element existing as I2, part of the mnemonic for diatomic elements.