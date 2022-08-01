2. Atoms & Elements
The elements of the Periodic Table exist in different elemental forms in the natural world
Elemental Forms
Now the elements of the periodic table can exist in different forms in the natural world. Here we can say that elements exist in their most stable state when they are mono atomic elements die atomic elements or Polly atomic elements. When we say the term mono atomic elements, these are the elements that are stable alone when found in nature because mono means one. So if we take a look here at the periodic table lithium, we could say magnesium. We could say zinc. None of them are shaded red or blue. So they all exist in their most stable state as mono atomic elements. So you'd find lithium by itself. Magnesium by itself, zinc by itself. Other elements on the periodic table are most stable and found in a di atomic structure. So these die atomic elements. Uh, these are the elements that are stable as pairs when found in nature. Because dai means to to help us remember the dye atomic elements Just remember, have no fear off ice cold beer. So here this would be hte too, and to F two ice is I two. Now. This see here is not carbon. It's chlorine So that's C L two and be here is not boron, but bro mean So this is br to So these are your die atomic elements of the periodic table. So hydrogen exists is a diatonic nitrogen, oxygen flooring, chlorine, bromine and iodine. I now finally, some elements in the most stable state in nature. They exist as Polly Atomic elements. These are elements that are stable in numbers greater than two. Because Polly means many on our periodic table, we see that our Polly atomic elements are phosphorous, sulfur and selenium. Phosphorus in nature exists as p four sulfur exists as s eight. And remember, we said that elements in the same group of column tend to have similar chemical properties because sulfur is s eight selenium would also have eight because they're in the same group, So selenium would be S e eight. So these are the most natural forms of the elements when we look at them in nature. So just remember that we have mono atomic, die atomic and Polly atomic elements
So in this example question, it says which of the following choices represents a mono atomic element that is also a Chalco gene. Remember, some groups have unique names. Ah, Chaka Gin is from Group six A or what we know as Group 16. So if we come up here, Group six A or Group 16, which is the same thing would be this column. Here. Oxygen, sulfur and selenium are automatically out because none of them are mono atomic. The mono atomic elements from this group would be T e p o R L V. If we look a couldn't be our answer because its motto Atomic. But it is not a chalk. Legit sulfur is a chocolate because it's in that group. Six A. But it is Polly Atomic. T E is one of the three that we named. So what's our answer? Chlorine is not a chocolate Jennette's in Group seven A. So it's a halogen. Also, it's die atomic. Then, finally, lithium lithium is mono atomic? Yes, but it is an alkali metal and not a chalk login. It's in Group one A. So out of all our choices on Lee Options sees the correct answer here
Sometimes we can refer to multiple elements together as being either whole nuclear or hetero nuclear. In whole nuclear compounds. These air compounds composed off identical elements, so this would represent our die atomic and Polly atomic elements. So we talk about H two c l two p four s eight. These would be our Homo nuclear elements. Or we could name them Die Atomic Elements or Polly Atomic elements in hetero nuclear compounds. This is when our compounds are composed of different elements. So a good example would be water, which is H 20 carbon dioxide, which is C 02 ammonia gas. So ammonia is big with fertilizers. That's NH three, also glucose, which we've talked about in the past C six, h 12 06 So just remember, elements can exist as either mono atomic diatonic or Polly atomic elements, and then we can also refer to them as either homo nuclear. If all the elements are the same or hetero nuclear, if the elements together are different
Homonuclear:composed of identical elements.
Heteronuclear:composed of different elements.
Which of the following is a homonuclear polyatomic element?
A
Chlorine
B
Oxygen
C
Hydrogen
D
Iron
E
Selenium
