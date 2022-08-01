Now the elements of the periodic table can exist in different forms in the natural world. Here we can say that elements exist in their most stable state when they are mono atomic elements die atomic elements or Polly atomic elements. When we say the term mono atomic elements, these are the elements that are stable alone when found in nature because mono means one. So if we take a look here at the periodic table lithium, we could say magnesium. We could say zinc. None of them are shaded red or blue. So they all exist in their most stable state as mono atomic elements. So you'd find lithium by itself. Magnesium by itself, zinc by itself. Other elements on the periodic table are most stable and found in a di atomic structure. So these die atomic elements. Uh, these are the elements that are stable as pairs when found in nature. Because dai means to to help us remember the dye atomic elements Just remember, have no fear off ice cold beer. So here this would be hte too, and to F two ice is I two. Now. This see here is not carbon. It's chlorine So that's C L two and be here is not boron, but bro mean So this is br to So these are your die atomic elements of the periodic table. So hydrogen exists is a diatonic nitrogen, oxygen flooring, chlorine, bromine and iodine. I now finally, some elements in the most stable state in nature. They exist as Polly Atomic elements. These are elements that are stable in numbers greater than two. Because Polly means many on our periodic table, we see that our Polly atomic elements are phosphorous, sulfur and selenium. Phosphorus in nature exists as p four sulfur exists as s eight. And remember, we said that elements in the same group of column tend to have similar chemical properties because sulfur is s eight selenium would also have eight because they're in the same group, So selenium would be S e eight. So these are the most natural forms of the elements when we look at them in nature. So just remember that we have mono atomic, die atomic and Polly atomic elements

Hide transcripts