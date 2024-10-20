Periodic Table: Elemental Forms quiz Flashcards

Skip to main content
Periodic Table: Elemental Forms quiz

Periodic Table: Elemental Forms quiz
  • Which of the following is a trace element required by all living organisms?
    Zinc is a trace element required by all living organisms.
  • What is the mnemonic to remember diatomic elements?
    The mnemonic is 'have no fear of ice cold beer,' representing H2, N2, F2, O2, Cl2, Br2, and I2.
  • What are monoatomic elements?
    Monoatomic elements are stable as single atoms, such as lithium, magnesium, and zinc.
  • What are polyatomic elements?
    Polyatomic elements are stable in groups larger than two, like phosphorus (P4), sulfur (S8), and selenium (Se8).
  • What does homonuclear mean?
    Homonuclear refers to compounds composed of identical atoms, such as H2, Cl2, P4, and S8.
  • What does heteronuclear mean?
    Heteronuclear refers to compounds composed of different atoms, like water (H2O) and carbon dioxide (CO2).
  • Which elements are stable as diatomic molecules?
    Hydrogen, nitrogen, oxygen, fluorine, chlorine, bromine, and iodine are stable as diatomic molecules.
  • What is the stable form of phosphorus in nature?
    Phosphorus is stable as P4 in nature.
  • What is the stable form of sulfur in nature?
    Sulfur is stable as S8 in nature.
  • What is the stable form of selenium in nature?
    Selenium is stable as Se8 in nature.