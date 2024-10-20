Periodic Table: Elemental Forms quiz Flashcards
Periodic Table: Elemental Forms quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Which of the following is a trace element required by all living organisms?
Zinc is a trace element required by all living organisms.What is the mnemonic to remember diatomic elements?
The mnemonic is 'have no fear of ice cold beer,' representing H2, N2, F2, O2, Cl2, Br2, and I2.What are monoatomic elements?
Monoatomic elements are stable as single atoms, such as lithium, magnesium, and zinc.What are polyatomic elements?
Polyatomic elements are stable in groups larger than two, like phosphorus (P4), sulfur (S8), and selenium (Se8).What does homonuclear mean?
Homonuclear refers to compounds composed of identical atoms, such as H2, Cl2, P4, and S8.What does heteronuclear mean?
Heteronuclear refers to compounds composed of different atoms, like water (H2O) and carbon dioxide (CO2).Which elements are stable as diatomic molecules?
Hydrogen, nitrogen, oxygen, fluorine, chlorine, bromine, and iodine are stable as diatomic molecules.What is the stable form of phosphorus in nature?
Phosphorus is stable as P4 in nature.What is the stable form of sulfur in nature?
Sulfur is stable as S8 in nature.What is the stable form of selenium in nature?
Selenium is stable as Se8 in nature.