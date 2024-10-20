Periodic Trend: Cumulative definitions Flashcards
Back
Periodic Trend: Cumulative definitions
1/10
Terms in this set (10)
- Periodic TrendsPatterns observed in the periodic table that predict element behavior and properties.
- Metallic CharacterA property that decreases as you move towards the top right of the periodic table.
- Atomic RadiusThe size of an atom, which decreases as you move towards the top right of the periodic table.
- Ionization EnergyThe energy required to remove an electron, increasing towards the top right of the periodic table.
- Electron AffinityThe tendency of an atom to accept an electron, increasing towards the top right of the periodic table.
- ElectronegativityA measure of an atom's ability to attract electrons, increasing towards the top right of the periodic table.
- Effective Nuclear ChargeThe net positive charge experienced by valence electrons, increasing towards the top right.
- Ionic RadiusThe size of an ion, influenced by electron count and not fitting neatly into Type A or B trends.
- Type A TrendsTrends like metallic character and atomic radius that decrease towards the top right.
- Type B TrendsTrends like ionization energy and electronegativity that increase towards the top right.