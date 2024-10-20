Periodic Trend: Cumulative definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Periodic Trend: Cumulative definitions
  • Periodic Trends
    Patterns observed in the periodic table that predict element behavior and properties.
  • Metallic Character
    A property that decreases as you move towards the top right of the periodic table.
  • Atomic Radius
    The size of an atom, which decreases as you move towards the top right of the periodic table.
  • Ionization Energy
    The energy required to remove an electron, increasing towards the top right of the periodic table.
  • Electron Affinity
    The tendency of an atom to accept an electron, increasing towards the top right of the periodic table.
  • Electronegativity
    A measure of an atom's ability to attract electrons, increasing towards the top right of the periodic table.
  • Effective Nuclear Charge
    The net positive charge experienced by valence electrons, increasing towards the top right.
  • Ionic Radius
    The size of an ion, influenced by electron count and not fitting neatly into Type A or B trends.
  • Type A Trends
    Trends like metallic character and atomic radius that decrease towards the top right.
  • Type B Trends
    Trends like ionization energy and electronegativity that increase towards the top right.