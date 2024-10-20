Periodic Trend: Cumulative definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Periodic Trends Patterns observed in the periodic table that predict element behavior and properties.

Metallic Character A property that decreases as you move towards the top right of the periodic table.

Atomic Radius The size of an atom, which decreases as you move towards the top right of the periodic table.

Ionization Energy The energy required to remove an electron, increasing towards the top right of the periodic table.

Electron Affinity The tendency of an atom to accept an electron, increasing towards the top right of the periodic table.

Electronegativity A measure of an atom's ability to attract electrons, increasing towards the top right of the periodic table.

Effective Nuclear Charge The net positive charge experienced by valence electrons, increasing towards the top right.

Ionic Radius The size of an ion, influenced by electron count and not fitting neatly into Type A or B trends.

Type A Trends Trends like metallic character and atomic radius that decrease towards the top right.