General Chemistry

10. Periodic Properties of the Elements

Periodic Trend: Cumulative

Periodic Trends are patterns present in the periodic table based on an element's size and electron distribution. 

Periodic Trend: Cumulative

All right, So now let's do a quick review Of all the periodic trends they could be grouped together remembering all of them were moving to the top right corner of the periodic table. And we're willing to say here that some of them can be grouped together. We're gonna call first our periodic trends Type A or trend A. This is involving metallic character and Atomic radius. As we move to the top right corner for them, we're going to say that they decrease. So type a periodic trends decrease as we head towards the top right corner and then here the next one which are type B ones. These periodic trends start with either I or E. So that includes ionization energy, electron affinity, electoral negativity and effective nuclear charge for them. As we head to the top right corner, they increase. Now we're gonna say, since Ionic Radius depends on the number of electrons, it doesn't belong to either group. So here this is a great way to help you put all your periodic trends on one chart and quickly be able to tell what's happening with each one. So just remember, you're type A and then your type B, Periodic trends
Periodic Trend: Cumulative Example 1

so here it says elements with blank first ionization energies and mawr blank Electron affinities generally form cat ions. Remember, a cat ion is a positive ion, and if you're trying to make a positive ion, that means that you're a metal. Remember, metals tend to form can ions. Now that we know that it's a metal, let's think about electron affinity and ionization energy for metals. Metals tend to have low first ionization energies. It's easy to remove their electrons so they could become a positive ion. So here that would mean that the answer is either a or C. And let's think about electron affinity. Remember, as we head towards the top right corner away from the metals are electron. Affinity will increase. It becomes mawr Excell thermic. So here we're doing the exact opposite metals arm or to the left. So they're not Mawr excell, thermic there mawr Indo thermic. So here we're going to have see as our best answer
Which of the following statements is false? 

For main-group elements, the atomic radius increases going down a group because: 

Which of the following statements is false? 

a) The electron affinity of phosphorus is less exothermic than those of both silicon and sulfur. 

b) The second ionization energy of oxygen is less than the first ionization of fluorine.

c) As the principal quantum number of an atom increases the effective nuclear charge will increase. 

d) Cations are smaller than their parent atoms. 

e) The second electron affinity of an atom will be more exothermic than the first electron affinity. 

Which of the following statements is true? 

