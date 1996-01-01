Periodic Trend: Cumulative quiz #1 Flashcards
Periodic Trend: Cumulative quiz #1
What is one of the main reasons for the observed trends in properties across the periodic table?
One of the main reasons for observed trends is the arrangement of elements by increasing atomic number, which leads to changes in effective nuclear charge and electron configuration.Which of the following trends can be observed when moving down a column in the periodic table?
When moving down a column, atomic radius and metallic character generally increase, while ionization energy, electron affinity, and electronegativity decrease.What causes the periodicity (repeating patterns) in the periodic table?
Periodicity in the periodic table is caused by the regular recurrence of similar electron configurations as atomic number increases, leading to repeating chemical and physical properties.Which direction on the periodic table do type A trends decrease?
Type A trends, such as metallic character and atomic radius, decrease as you move towards the top right corner of the periodic table.What property makes ionic radius an exception among periodic trends?
Ionic radius is an exception because it depends on the number of electrons, so it does not fit neatly into either type A or type B trend categories.Name two properties classified as type B periodic trends.
Ionization energy and electronegativity are both classified as type B periodic trends.How can grouping periodic trends help in understanding element behavior?
Grouping periodic trends into type A and type B helps quickly predict how properties change across the periodic table and understand element reactivity.What happens to effective nuclear charge as you move towards the top right of the periodic table?
Effective nuclear charge increases as you move towards the top right corner of the periodic table.Why is it useful to remember the distinction between type A and type B trends?
Remembering the distinction helps organize and recall which properties increase or decrease across the periodic table, aiding in predicting chemical behavior.Which periodic trends start with the letters 'I' or 'E'?
Ionization energy, electron affinity, electronegativity, and effective nuclear charge are the periodic trends that start with 'I' or 'E'.