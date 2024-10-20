Periodic Trend: Effective Nuclear Charge definitions Flashcards
- Effective Nuclear ChargeNet attractive force on an electron from the nucleus, accounting for electron repulsion.
- Shielding EffectReduction in nuclear attraction on an electron due to repulsion by inner electrons.
- Valence ElectronsElectrons in the outermost shell of an atom, involved in chemical bonding.
- Atomic NumberNumber of protons in an atom's nucleus, determining its element.
- Shielding ConstantNumber of inner electrons reducing the effective nuclear charge on valence electrons.
- Periodic TrendPattern observed in the periodic table, such as increasing effective nuclear charge across periods.
- Principal Quantum NumberSymbolized as n, it indicates the shell number of an electron in an atom.
- Electron ConfigurationDistribution of electrons in an atom's orbitals, e.g., 1s2 2s2 2p6.
- ProtonsPositively charged particles in an atom's nucleus, contributing to atomic number.
- NucleusCentral part of an atom containing protons and neutrons, positively charged.
- RepulsionForce pushing electrons apart due to their negative charges.
- AttractionForce pulling electrons towards the positively charged nucleus.
- Shell NumberIndicates the energy level of electrons in an atom, related to distance from nucleus.
- Core ElectronsElectrons in inner shells, not involved in bonding, contributing to shielding.
- SubshellDivision of electron shells, designated as s, p, d, f, with specific shapes and capacities.