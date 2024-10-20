Periodic Trend: Effective Nuclear Charge definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Effective Nuclear Charge Net attractive force on an electron from the nucleus, accounting for electron repulsion.

Shielding Effect Reduction in nuclear attraction on an electron due to repulsion by inner electrons.

Valence Electrons Electrons in the outermost shell of an atom, involved in chemical bonding.

Atomic Number Number of protons in an atom's nucleus, determining its element.

Shielding Constant Number of inner electrons reducing the effective nuclear charge on valence electrons.

Periodic Trend Pattern observed in the periodic table, such as increasing effective nuclear charge across periods.

Principal Quantum Number Symbolized as n, it indicates the shell number of an electron in an atom.

Electron Configuration Distribution of electrons in an atom's orbitals, e.g., 1s2 2s2 2p6.

Protons Positively charged particles in an atom's nucleus, contributing to atomic number.

Nucleus Central part of an atom containing protons and neutrons, positively charged.

Repulsion Force pushing electrons apart due to their negative charges.

Attraction Force pulling electrons towards the positively charged nucleus.

Shell Number Indicates the energy level of electrons in an atom, related to distance from nucleus.

Core Electrons Electrons in inner shells, not involved in bonding, contributing to shielding.