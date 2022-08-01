Periodic Trend: Effective Nuclear Charge
Effective Nuclear Charge (Zeff) measures the force exerted onto an electron by the nucleus.
Higher the Effective Nuclear Charge (ZEff), greater the attractive force, which results in electrons being pulled closer to the nucleus.
Higher the Shielding Constant (S), greater the repulsive force between valence and inner core electrons, which results in valence electrons pushed away from the nucleus.
Moving towards the top right corner of the Periodic Table causes effective nuclear charge to increase.
Periodic Trend: Effective Nuclear Charge Example 1
Periodic Trend: Effective Nuclear Charge Example 2
What is the identity of an element when the effective nuclear charge of its valence electrons is 18 while its shielding constant is 5?
Periodic Trend: Effective Nuclear Charge Example 3
In which orbital does an electron in a sulfur atom experience the greatest shielding?
Using Slater’s Rules calculate the effective nuclear charge of the 4d orbital electron in iodine.
