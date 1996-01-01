Periodic Trend: Effective Nuclear Charge quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 27 ) Hide definitions

Which periodic trend is not explained by shielding and effective nuclear charge (Zeff)? Electronegativity trend down a group is not fully explained by shielding and Zeff; other factors like atomic size also play a role.

Which family on the periodic table has the highest effective nuclear charge? The noble gases (Group 18) have the highest effective nuclear charge for their valence electrons.

Would you expect the shielding effect to be greater in bromine than in chlorine? Yes, bromine has more inner electrons than chlorine, resulting in a greater shielding effect.

Which of the following is not a property affected by the effective nuclear charge? Color is not a property directly affected by effective nuclear charge.

What is the effective nuclear charge for neon? For neon, Zeff = atomic number (10) - shielding constant (core electrons, 2 for 1s2 and 8 for 2s2 2p6). For valence electrons, Zeff ≈ 10 - 2 = 8.

What is electron shielding? Electron shielding is the repulsion of valence electrons by inner core electrons, reducing the net attraction to the nucleus.