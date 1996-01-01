Periodic Trend: Effective Nuclear Charge quiz #1 Flashcards
Periodic Trend: Effective Nuclear Charge quiz #1
Which periodic trend is not explained by shielding and effective nuclear charge (Zeff)?
Electronegativity trend down a group is not fully explained by shielding and Zeff; other factors like atomic size also play a role.Which family on the periodic table has the highest effective nuclear charge?
The noble gases (Group 18) have the highest effective nuclear charge for their valence electrons.Would you expect the shielding effect to be greater in bromine than in chlorine?
Yes, bromine has more inner electrons than chlorine, resulting in a greater shielding effect.Which of the following is not a property affected by the effective nuclear charge?
Color is not a property directly affected by effective nuclear charge.What is the effective nuclear charge for neon?
For neon, Zeff = atomic number (10) - shielding constant (core electrons, 2 for 1s2 and 8 for 2s2 2p6). For valence electrons, Zeff ≈ 10 - 2 = 8.What is electron shielding?
Electron shielding is the repulsion of valence electrons by inner core electrons, reducing the net attraction to the nucleus.What is the effective nuclear charge for the valence electrons in chlorine?
For chlorine, Zeff = atomic number (17) - shielding constant (core electrons, 10), so Zeff ≈ 7.What is the effective nuclear charge for the valence electrons in phosphorus?
For phosphorus, Zeff = atomic number (15) - shielding constant (core electrons, 10), so Zeff ≈ 5.What is the effective nuclear charge of carbon?
For carbon, Zeff = atomic number (6) - shielding constant (core electrons, 2), so Zeff ≈ 4.Which of the following elements will have the greatest effective nuclear charge?
Fluorine will have the greatest effective nuclear charge among main-group elements in its period.Which statement is true about effective nuclear charge?
Effective nuclear charge increases across a period from left to right.Which element has atoms that most likely have the greatest shielding effect?
Elements with the most inner electrons, such as cesium or francium, have the greatest shielding effect.Which would you expect to experience a greater effective nuclear charge: a 2p electron in oxygen or a 2p electron in fluorine?
A 2p electron in fluorine experiences a greater effective nuclear charge than in oxygen.Which statement is true about the effective nuclear charge (Zeff)?
Zeff is the net positive charge experienced by an electron after accounting for shielding by inner electrons.What is the effective nuclear charge for oxygen?
For oxygen, Zeff = atomic number (8) - shielding constant (core electrons, 2), so Zeff ≈ 6.What is the nuclear charge of bromine?
The nuclear charge of bromine is its atomic number, which is 35.Which atom has the greatest nuclear charge?
The atom with the highest atomic number, such as oganesson (Og, atomic number 118), has the greatest nuclear charge.Which element has the greater effective nuclear charge: sodium or magnesium?
Magnesium has a greater effective nuclear charge than sodium.What is the effective nuclear charge for silver?
For silver (atomic number 47), Zeff ≈ 47 minus the number of core electrons (36), so Zeff ≈ 11.What is the effective nuclear charge experienced by a 2s electron in a beryllium atom?
For beryllium, Zeff = atomic number (4) - shielding constant (core electrons, 2), so Zeff ≈ 2.What is the effective nuclear charge of a 3s electron in a sodium atom?
For sodium, Zeff = atomic number (11) - shielding constant (core electrons, 10), so Zeff ≈ 1.Which of the following trends is inversely proportional to effective nuclear charge?
Atomic radius is inversely proportional to effective nuclear charge.From left to right across a period for main-group elements, the effective nuclear charge...
...increases as you move from left to right across a period.Which factor would be most likely to shrink the size of an atom’s electron cloud?
An increase in effective nuclear charge would shrink the size of an atom’s electron cloud.Effective nuclear charge, Zeff, is defined as...
...the net positive charge experienced by an electron, calculated as atomic number minus shielding constant.Calculate the effective nuclear charge on a valence electron in a bromine atom.
For bromine, Zeff = atomic number (35) - shielding constant (core electrons, 28), so Zeff ≈ 7.Which of the following is not a property affected by the effective nuclear charge, Zeff?
Melting point is not directly affected by effective nuclear charge.