Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity definitions Flashcards

Electron Affinity Energy released when an electron is added to a gaseous atom, indicating exothermicity.

Exothermic Reaction A process that releases energy, often resulting in a negative electron affinity.

Periodic Table A chart where electron affinity generally increases towards the top right corner.

Gaseous Atom An atom in the gas phase, often involved in electron affinity measurements.

Negative Value Indicates a stronger tendency to gain an electron in electron affinity.

Stability A condition where filled or half-filled orbitals resist accepting additional electrons.

Beryllium An element with a filled s orbital, showing reluctance to gain electrons.

Nitrogen An element with half-filled p orbitals, contributing to its electron affinity exception.

Noble Gases Elements with complete outer shells, typically having zero or positive electron affinity.

Zinc An element with filled d orbitals, showing resistance to electron gain.

Half-filled Orbitals A stable electron configuration that resists additional electron acceptance.

Filled Orbitals A stable electron configuration that resists additional electron acceptance.

Fluorine An element with a high negative electron affinity, indicating a strong desire for electrons.

Cesium An element with a less negative electron affinity, indicating a weaker desire for electrons.