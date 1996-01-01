Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 38 ) Hide definitions

Which element has the highest electron affinity? Fluorine has the highest electron affinity.

What are the observed periodic trends in electron affinity? Electron affinity generally becomes more negative (more exothermic) as you move across a period to the right and up a group in the periodic table.

Which reaction below represents the electron affinity of lithium? Li(g) + e⁻ → Li⁻(g)

The affinity of an atom for an electron is also known as which of the following? Electron affinity.

Why are electron affinity values for the noble gases endothermic? Noble gases have completely filled orbitals, making them stable and reluctant to accept additional electrons, so adding an electron requires energy (endothermic).

Which one of the following is most likely to gain electrons when forming an ion? Nonmetals, especially those near the top right of the periodic table, are most likely to gain electrons when forming ions.