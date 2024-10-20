Periodic Trend: Electronegativity quiz Flashcards
Periodic Trend: Electronegativity quiz
Which atom attracts electrons most strongly?
Fluorine attracts electrons most strongly due to its high electronegativity.How does electronegativity affect the interactions between water molecules?
Electronegativity causes oxygen to attract electrons more strongly than hydrogen, leading to polar covalent bonds and hydrogen bonding between water molecules.Imagine if oxygen and hydrogen had the same electronegativity; how would this affect water molecules?
If oxygen and hydrogen had the same electronegativity, water molecules would not be polar, reducing hydrogen bonding and altering water's properties.Why is oxygen considered highly electronegative?
Oxygen is highly electronegative because it is located towards the top right of the periodic table, where electronegativity values are higher.What is the difference between electronegativity and electron affinity?
Electronegativity measures an element's ability to attract electrons, while electron affinity is the energy released when an electron is added to an element.Who introduced the concept of electronegativity?
The concept of electronegativity was introduced by American chemist Linus Pauling in 1932.Why do noble gases typically lack electronegativity values?
Noble gases lack electronegativity values because they are generally unreactive and do not attract electrons.What is the periodic trend for electronegativity?
Electronegativity increases from left to right across a period and from bottom to top within a group on the periodic table.Which element is the least electronegative?
Francium is the least electronegative element on the periodic table.Why are transition metals exceptions to the electronegativity trend?
Transition metals are exceptions due to variations in their d and f orbitals, which affect electronegativity values.