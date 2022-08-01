electron negativity. Abbreviated as e n. Is a measurement oven elements ability to attract electrons to itself. Oftentimes it's confused with electron affinity. Electron affinity is different. Electron affinity is the energy released when an electron is added to an element. Okay, so remember the distinction here in 1932 the American chemist Linus Pauling proposed electro negativity values for the elements. Now this is pretty great. Electro activity is one of my favorite topics in Gen. Cam. And there's not that many American chemist credited with some of these fundamental concepts. Usually it's people from Russia or Germany or some other country. So it's great to see American chemist in a form of Linus Pauling getting credit for such an important idea. Now we're going to stay here. The periodic trend is electro negativity increases as we move from left to right across a period and going up a group. So as we're heading to this top right corner of the periodic table, electro negativity will increase Now. There are, of course, are exceptions in camp. Those exist with the transition metals because of variations in their D n F orbital's. With these DNF orbital's, there's expansions that happened in shells, and this kind of messes up the values of electro negativity. You'll also notice here that some of the noble gasses don't have electro negativity, negativity values, and that's because they don't want to attract electrons to themselves. We're also going to notice that a lot of the bottom row is Blanca's well, because they're so large, so heavy they're too unstable to talk about electro negativity now in college, What we all looking to get that perfect 4.0 G P. A. So flooring is the most electro negative element on the periodic table. So this is incredibly important to always remember. It is the most electoral negative. And then, Francie um is the least electro negative element on the periodic table. So just remember, when we talk about electro negativity, it's attracting electrons to ourselves. When the electron actually adds on to the gaseous state of an element, then that becomes electron affinity

Hide transcripts