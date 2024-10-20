Skip to main content
Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy definitions Flashcards

Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy definitions
  • Ionization Energy
    Energy required to remove an electron from a gaseous atom or ion, resulting in a positive charge.
  • Endothermic
    A process where energy is absorbed, such as removing an electron from an atom.
  • Potential Energy
    Energy associated with the position of an electron in an atom, related to ionization energy.
  • Periodic Trend
    A pattern observed in the periodic table, such as the increase of ionization energy across a period.
  • Helium
    Element with the highest ionization energy, located at the top right of the periodic table.
  • Francium
    Element with the lowest ionization energy, located at the bottom left of the periodic table.
  • p Orbitals
    Subshells that are most stable when half-filled or fully filled, affecting ionization energy.
  • s Orbitals
    Subshells that are most stable when fully filled, influencing ionization energy trends.
  • Nitrogen
    Element with higher ionization energy than oxygen due to stable half-filled p orbitals.
  • Oxygen
    Element with lower ionization energy than nitrogen, willing to lose an electron for stability.
  • Beryllium
    Element with higher ionization energy than boron due to fully filled s orbitals.
  • Boron
    Element with lower ionization energy than beryllium, benefits from losing an electron.
  • Group 6A
    Elements with lower ionization energy than Group 5A due to electron configuration stability.
  • Group 3A
    Elements with lower ionization energy than Group 2A, influenced by s orbital stability.
  • Electron Configuration
    Arrangement of electrons in an atom, crucial for understanding ionization energy trends.