Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Ionization Energy Energy required to remove an electron from a gaseous atom or ion, resulting in a positive charge.

Endothermic A process where energy is absorbed, such as removing an electron from an atom.

Potential Energy Energy associated with the position of an electron in an atom, related to ionization energy.

Periodic Trend A pattern observed in the periodic table, such as the increase of ionization energy across a period.

Helium Element with the highest ionization energy, located at the top right of the periodic table.

Francium Element with the lowest ionization energy, located at the bottom left of the periodic table.

p Orbitals Subshells that are most stable when half-filled or fully filled, affecting ionization energy.

s Orbitals Subshells that are most stable when fully filled, influencing ionization energy trends.

Nitrogen Element with higher ionization energy than oxygen due to stable half-filled p orbitals.

Oxygen Element with lower ionization energy than nitrogen, willing to lose an electron for stability.

Beryllium Element with higher ionization energy than boron due to fully filled s orbitals.

Boron Element with lower ionization energy than beryllium, benefits from losing an electron.

Group 6A Elements with lower ionization energy than Group 5A due to electron configuration stability.

Group 3A Elements with lower ionization energy than Group 2A, influenced by s orbital stability.