Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy
Ionization Energy is the energy absorbed in order to remove an electron from a gaseous atom or ion.
Ionization Energy involves an endothermic process where energy is absorbed when electron is removed.
Moving towards the top right corner of the Periodic Table causes ionization energy to increase.
Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy Example 1
When in same period, Group 6A elements have lower IE than Group 5A elements due to p subshell orbitals being more stable half-filled or totally filled.
When in same period, Group 3A elements have lower IE than Group 2A elements due to s subshell orbitals being more stable when totally filled.
Rank the following elements in order of increasing ionization energy:Br, F, Ga, K and Se.
Which of the following has the highest ionization energy?
The energy of an electron in a one-electron atom or ion equals (–2.18 x 10–18 J) (Z2/n2). Estimate the ionization energy for the valence electron of the Li atom and compare it to its theoretical value.
- Write equations that show the processes that describe the first, second, and third ionization energies of a ch...
- Write equations that show the process for (a) the first two ionization energies of zinc (b) the fourth ionizat...
- Identify each statement as true or false: (a) Ionization energies are always endothermic. (b) Potassium has a ...
- (b) Which element in the periodic table has the largest ionization energy? Which has the smallest?
- Based on their positions in the periodic table, predict which atom of the following pairs will have the smalle...
- Choose the element with the higher first ionization energy from each pair. d. P or Sn
- Choose the element with the higher first ionization energy from each pair. c. As or At
- Choose the element with the higher first ionization energy from each pair. b. Na or Rb
- Choose the element with the higher first ionization energy from each pair. a. Br or Bi
- Choose the element with the higher first ionization energy from each pair. a. P or I b. Si or Cl c. P or Sb...
- Arrange these elements in order of increasing first ionization energy: Si, F, In, N.
- Consider this set of ionization energies. IE1 = 578 kJ>mol IE2 = 1820 kJ>mol IE3 = 2750 kJ>mol IE...
- Which of the following chemical equations is connected to the definitions of (a) the first ionization energy o...
- The first ionization energy of the oxygen molecule is the energy required for the following process: O21g2¡O2 ...
- It is possible to define metallic character as we do in this book and base it on the reactivity of the element...
- Consider the electronic structure of the element bismuth. (d) Would you expect element 115 to have an ionizati...
- The ionization energy of an atom can be measured by photo-electron spectroscopy, in which light of wavelength ...
- One way to measure ionization energies is ultraviolet photoelectron spectroscopy (PES), a technique based on t...
- One way to measure ionization energies is ultraviolet photoelectron spectroscopy (PES), a technique based on t...
- Mercury in the environment can exist in oxidation states 0, +1, and +2. One major question in environmental ch...