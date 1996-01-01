Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Why is it so easy for a magnesium atom to lose two electrons? Magnesium easily loses two electrons because removing them achieves a stable, fully filled s orbital, similar to the noble gas configuration.

Which best describes ionization energy? Ionization energy is the energy required to remove an electron from a gaseous atom or ion.

Which best explains why ionization energy tends to decrease from the top to the bottom of a group? Ionization energy decreases down a group because atomic size increases and outer electrons are farther from the nucleus, making them easier to remove.

Which element has the lowest ionization energy? Francium has the lowest ionization energy.

Which group has high ionization energies but very weak electron affinities? Noble gases have high ionization energies but very weak electron affinities.

Which of the following elements has the smallest first ionization energy? Francium has the smallest first ionization energy.