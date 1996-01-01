Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy quiz #1 Flashcards
Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy quiz #1
Why is it so easy for a magnesium atom to lose two electrons?
Magnesium easily loses two electrons because removing them achieves a stable, fully filled s orbital, similar to the noble gas configuration.Which best describes ionization energy?
Ionization energy is the energy required to remove an electron from a gaseous atom or ion.Which best explains why ionization energy tends to decrease from the top to the bottom of a group?
Ionization energy decreases down a group because atomic size increases and outer electrons are farther from the nucleus, making them easier to remove.Which element has the lowest ionization energy?
Francium has the lowest ionization energy.Which group has high ionization energies but very weak electron affinities?
Noble gases have high ionization energies but very weak electron affinities.Which of the following elements has the smallest first ionization energy?
Francium has the smallest first ionization energy.Why does fluorine have a higher ionization energy than iodine?
Fluorine has a higher ionization energy than iodine because its electrons are closer to the nucleus and more tightly held.Where on the periodic table would a group's ionization energy be the greatest?
Ionization energy is greatest at the top of a group on the periodic table.Which of the following elements has the highest ionization energy?
Helium has the highest ionization energy.Which explains the decrease in ionization energy moving down a group?
Ionization energy decreases down a group because electrons are farther from the nucleus and experience more shielding.Which of these elements has the highest ionization energy?
Helium has the highest ionization energy.Why do smaller atoms have a higher ionization energy?
Smaller atoms have higher ionization energy because their electrons are closer to the nucleus and more strongly attracted.What is the trend in ionization energy as you move across period 2?
Ionization energy increases as you move across period 2 from left to right.What trend in ionization energy do you see as you move across a period?
Ionization energy increases as you move across a period from left to right.Consider the elements bromine and chlorine; which element has a higher ionization energy?
Chlorine has a higher ionization energy than bromine.Which element has the smallest ionization energy?
Francium has the smallest ionization energy.Which pair lists the element with the lower first ionization energy first?
Potassium, then bromine (potassium has lower first ionization energy).Which element has a higher 1st ionization energy: potassium or bromine?
Bromine has a higher first ionization energy than potassium.What is the ionization energy value for the atom of rubidium?
Rubidium has a low ionization energy, lower than most elements except cesium and francium.What trend in ionization energy do you see as you move down a group?
Ionization energy decreases as you move down a group.What is the ionization energy value for the atom of xenon?
Xenon has a relatively high ionization energy, but lower than helium and neon.Which of the following has the highest ionization energy?
Francium has the lowest ionization energy.What periodic trends exist for ionization energy?
Ionization energy increases across a period and up a group.Why is it easier to remove an electron from a sodium atom than from a magnesium atom?
Sodium has a lower ionization energy than magnesium because its outer electron is less tightly held.Which element has the largest ionization energy?
Ionization energy decreases as you go down a group.Which describes the trend in ionization energy moving left to right across a period?
Ionization energy increases moving left to right across a period.Which element requires the most energy to lose one electron?
Helium requires the most energy to lose one electron.What is first ionization energy?
First ionization energy is the energy required to remove the first electron from a gaseous atom.Which of the following elements has the greatest ionization energy?
Ionization energy increases going across a period.What trend in ionization energy occurs across a period on the periodic table?
Ionization energy increases across a period on the periodic table.Which of the following has the largest ionization energy?
Helium has the largest ionization energy.Why does ionization energy increase across a period?
Ionization energy increases across a period because nuclear charge increases, pulling electrons closer and making them harder to remove.What happens to the ionization energy as you move across a period?
Ionization energy increases as you move across a period.Which atom in the ground state requires the least amount of energy to remove its valence electron?
Francium requires the least amount of energy to remove its valence electron.What is the general trend in first ionization energy as we move down a column in the periodic table?
First ionization energy decreases as we move down a column.Which of the following atoms has the largest first ionization energy?
Helium has the largest first ionization energy.