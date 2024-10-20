Periodic Trend: Metallic Character definitions Flashcards
Periodic Trend: Metallic Character definitions
- Periodic TrendsPatterns in element properties based on atomic numbers, observed as we move across the periodic table.
- Metallic CharacterThe ease with which an element can lose an electron, indicating its similarity to metals.
- Atomic NumberA unique identifier for elements, determining their position in the periodic table.
- MetalsElements that tend to lose electrons easily, found on the left and lower sections of the periodic table.
- NonmetalsElements that tend to gain electrons, located towards the top right of the periodic table.
- MetalloidsElements with properties intermediate between metals and nonmetals.
- PeriodA horizontal row in the periodic table, where elements show a progression of properties.
- GroupA vertical column in the periodic table, where elements share similar chemical properties.
- ElectronA subatomic particle with a negative charge, involved in forming chemical bonds.
- Periodic TableA tabular arrangement of elements, organized by increasing atomic number and recurring properties.