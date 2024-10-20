Periodic Trend: Metallic Character definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Periodic Trends Patterns in element properties based on atomic numbers, observed as we move across the periodic table.

Metallic Character The ease with which an element can lose an electron, indicating its similarity to metals.

Atomic Number A unique identifier for elements, determining their position in the periodic table.

Metals Elements that tend to lose electrons easily, found on the left and lower sections of the periodic table.

Nonmetals Elements that tend to gain electrons, located towards the top right of the periodic table.

Metalloids Elements with properties intermediate between metals and nonmetals.

Period A horizontal row in the periodic table, where elements show a progression of properties.

Group A vertical column in the periodic table, where elements share similar chemical properties.

Electron A subatomic particle with a negative charge, involved in forming chemical bonds.