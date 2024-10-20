Skip to main content
Periodic Trend: Metallic Character definitions Flashcards

Periodic Trend: Metallic Character definitions
1/10
  • Periodic Trends
    Patterns in element properties based on atomic numbers, observed as we move across the periodic table.
  • Metallic Character
    The ease with which an element can lose an electron, indicating its similarity to metals.
  • Atomic Number
    A unique identifier for elements, determining their position in the periodic table.
  • Metals
    Elements that tend to lose electrons easily, found on the left and lower sections of the periodic table.
  • Nonmetals
    Elements that tend to gain electrons, located towards the top right of the periodic table.
  • Metalloids
    Elements with properties intermediate between metals and nonmetals.
  • Period
    A horizontal row in the periodic table, where elements show a progression of properties.
  • Group
    A vertical column in the periodic table, where elements share similar chemical properties.
  • Electron
    A subatomic particle with a negative charge, involved in forming chemical bonds.
  • Periodic Table
    A tabular arrangement of elements, organized by increasing atomic number and recurring properties.