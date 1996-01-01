Periodic Trend: Metallic Character quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which element on the periodic table is the most reactive metal? Cesium is considered the most reactive metal due to its high metallic character and ease of losing electrons.

Which element is most likely to bend without breaking? Metals, such as gold or copper, are most likely to bend without breaking due to their malleability.

Which element is likely to be the best conductor of electricity: copper, lithium, iodine, or silicon? Copper is the best conductor of electricity among the listed elements because it is a metal with high metallic character.

What property do all of the group 18 elements have that makes them stand out from other elements? Group 18 elements (noble gases) are chemically inert and rarely react with other elements due to their full valence electron shells.

Which metalloids would behave more like metals? Metalloids closer to the left side of the periodic table, such as silicon and germanium, behave more like metals.

Which property would cesium most likely have? Cesium is highly reactive and has strong metallic character, easily losing electrons.