Peroxide and Superoxide Reactions definitions Flashcards

Peroxide A compound containing an oxygen-oxygen single bond, often reacting to form hydrogen peroxide and hydroxide.

Superoxide A compound with an oxygen-oxygen bond, producing hydrogen peroxide and oxygen when reacting with water.

Hydrogen Peroxide A product formed when peroxides or superoxides react with water or acids, known for its oxidizing properties.

Hydroxide A basic ion produced when peroxides react with water, forming part of the reaction's products.

Barium Peroxide A peroxide that reacts with water to form barium hydroxide and hydrogen peroxide.

Potassium Superoxide A superoxide that reacts with water to produce potassium hydroxide, hydrogen peroxide, and oxygen.

Sodium Peroxide A peroxide that reacts with hydrochloric acid to form sodium chloride and hydrogen peroxide.

Potassium Nitrate A salt formed when potassium superoxide reacts with nitric acid, alongside hydrogen peroxide and oxygen.

Oxygen Gas A diatomic molecule produced as a byproduct in superoxide reactions with water or acids.

Oxide A compound of oxygen with another element, typically forming hydroxides when reacting with water.

Hydrochloric Acid An acid that reacts with sodium peroxide to produce sodium chloride and hydrogen peroxide.

Nitric Acid An acid that reacts with potassium superoxide to form potassium nitrate, hydrogen peroxide, and oxygen.

Salt An ionic compound formed as a product in reactions between peroxides or superoxides and acids.