Peroxide and Superoxide Reactions definitions Flashcards

Peroxide and Superoxide Reactions definitions
  • Peroxide
    A compound containing an oxygen-oxygen single bond, often reacting to form hydrogen peroxide and hydroxide.
  • Superoxide
    A compound with an oxygen-oxygen bond, producing hydrogen peroxide and oxygen when reacting with water.
  • Hydrogen Peroxide
    A product formed when peroxides or superoxides react with water or acids, known for its oxidizing properties.
  • Hydroxide
    A basic ion produced when peroxides react with water, forming part of the reaction's products.
  • Barium Peroxide
    A peroxide that reacts with water to form barium hydroxide and hydrogen peroxide.
  • Potassium Superoxide
    A superoxide that reacts with water to produce potassium hydroxide, hydrogen peroxide, and oxygen.
  • Sodium Peroxide
    A peroxide that reacts with hydrochloric acid to form sodium chloride and hydrogen peroxide.
  • Potassium Nitrate
    A salt formed when potassium superoxide reacts with nitric acid, alongside hydrogen peroxide and oxygen.
  • Oxygen Gas
    A diatomic molecule produced as a byproduct in superoxide reactions with water or acids.
  • Oxide
    A compound of oxygen with another element, typically forming hydroxides when reacting with water.
  • Hydrochloric Acid
    An acid that reacts with sodium peroxide to produce sodium chloride and hydrogen peroxide.
  • Nitric Acid
    An acid that reacts with potassium superoxide to form potassium nitrate, hydrogen peroxide, and oxygen.
  • Salt
    An ionic compound formed as a product in reactions between peroxides or superoxides and acids.
  • Balancing Coefficients
    Numbers used to ensure the conservation of mass in chemical reactions, crucial for accurate reaction representation.