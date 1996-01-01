23. Chemistry of the Nonmetals
Peroxide and Superoxide Reactions
Reaction with Water
Peroxide and Superoxide Reactions Example
Problem
Write a balanced equation for the reaction of rubidium superoxide with water.
2 RbO2(s) + 2 H2O(l) → 2 RbOH(aq) + H2O2(aq) + O2(g)
4 RbO(s) + 2 H2O(l) → 4 RbOH(aq) + O2(g)
2 RbO2(s) + 2 H2O(l) → 2 Rb(OH)2(aq) + 2 H2O(aq)
6 Rb2O(s) + 4 H2O(l) → 12 Rb(s) + 4 H2O2(aq) + O2(g)
Reaction with Acids
Peroxide and Superoxide Reactions Example
Problem
Write a balanced equation for the reaction of barium peroxide with hydrochloric acid.
BaO(s) + 2 HCl(aq) → BaCl2(aq) + H2O(aq)
2 Ba2O(s) + 2 HCl(aq) → 2 Ba2Cl(aq) + H2O2(aq)
Ba2O2(s) + 2 HCl(aq) → 2 BaCl(aq) + H2O2(aq)
BaO2(s) + 2 HCl(aq) → BaCl2(aq) + H2O2(aq)